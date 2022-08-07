Sharon Stone Once Called One of Her Worst Movies Destructive to Her Marriage

Actor Sharon Stone has starred in a variety of movies in her long career. Although she’s proud of most of her work, there are some films she didn’t have a high opinion on.

One of those films even became a detriment to her marriage.

Sharon Stone only starred in ‘King Solomon’s Mines’ because her agent sold her out

Stone starred in the movie King Solomon’s Mines in 1985. It was an adventure film that was critically panned by critics and made very little money at the box-office. From the beginning, the Casino star didn’t have high hopes for the project. But she was later convinced to do the film thanks to her agent.

“I had an agent that sold me out,” she said in a 1992 interview with the New York Times. “They had a deal with the producer. I thought the movie was so horrible, and they said, ‘We’ll even waive our commission, because this is good for you.’ They told me it was important to star in a movie. I spent a year in Africa, and that’ll put your career to a grinding halt.”

After the film and its sequel, Stone would dedicate years trying to get her film career back on track. This would later lead to a loss of ambition for the star, who briefly became just happy being a working actor.

“After a certain point, I became complacent. I had a job. I worked regularly. I did three pictures a year. I traveled. I bought a house. It wasn’t my dream, O.K. But then I went, ‘I hate my life. I hate it,'” she said.

‘King Solomon’s Mines’ was destructive to Sharon Stone’s marriage

At the time, Stone was married to Michael Greenburg. Greenburg was a producer who worked on films like King Solomon’s Mines and its sequel Allan Quartermain and the Lost City of Gold. But the Catwoman actor found shooting the film so insufferable that it impacted her marriage with her then-husband.

“Making those was incredibly destructive to my marriage because we were both locked in the nightmare of making horrible movies for people who didn’t give a s*** about what we were doing anyway. I was panic-stricken because I was almost 10 months in Africa making movies I knew were destroying my career. I was constantly trying to push and provoke everybody to make it a good movie,” she once said in a 1992 printed interview with Movieline.

Sharon Stone was sure that she was hostile to the cast and crew on ‘Allan Quartermain and the Lost City of Gold’

At the time, there was a rumor that the cast and crew for Allan Quartermain had gotten fed up with the way Stone behaved during the film. So much so there was gossip that one of them had even urinated in the actor’s bathwater.

Stone was well aware of the rumors, but conceded that she might not have been in the best of moods while filming. Apart from dealing with a crumbling marriage, she also dealt with an actor who she believed was unprepared. According to Stone, the crew members were fond of the unnamed actor, which made matters worse for the Basic Instinct star.

“The truth is that they are good friends with an actress whom I’d talked my husband into hiring because I thought she was really funny,” Stone said. “She came over and refused to learn her lines and had to read them off cue cards. It got to the point where I wanted to strangle her. I have a co-dependent personality type, where I want to jump out and fix everything. Well, I was trying to save a sinking ship. My marriage was falling apart. The movie was going to be bad. I’m sure I was a b****.”

