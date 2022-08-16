‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ Episode 1 Release Date and Time: Watch the Premiere

Marvel Studios has consistently released new series on Disney+ since the beginning of 2021, and it shows no signs of slowing down. This August, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will premiere, bringing fans the latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But what’s the release date for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 1, and what time can viewers expect it on Disney+?

‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ will release on Thursdays

Tatiana Maslany in 'She-Hulk'

Although She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is one of many series to come out during Marvel’s Phase 4, its release schedule is a bit different than what’s come before. Per Marvel.com, new episodes of She-Hulk will debut on Thursdays. That’s a change of pace from Marvel Studios’ usual Wednesday release schedule.

With the scheduling change-up, the release date for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now Aug. 18, 2022 — though the release time should remain the same as always.

Find the full release schedule for Marvel’s She-Hulk below:

Episode 1 – Aug. 18, 2022

Episode 2 – Aug. 25, 2022

Episode 3 – Sept. 1, 2022

Episode 4 – Sept. 8, 2022

Episode 5 – Sept. 15, 2022

Episode 6 – Sept. 22, 2022

Episode 7 – Sept. 29, 2022

Episode 8 – Oct. 6, 2022

Episode 9 – Oct. 13, 2022

Marvel Studios’ #SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw, an Original series, starts streaming August 18 on @DisneyPlus. — She-Hulk (@SheHulkOfficial) August 11, 2022

That’s right, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has a release date of Thursday, Aug. 18 — but what time can subscribers look for it on Disney+?

New originals typically hit the streaming platform around 12 a.m. PST, and She-Hulk should be no different. Here’s when that translates to in other time zones:

CST: 2 a.m.

EST: 3 a.m.

BST: 8 a.m.

CEST: 9 a.m.

IST: 12:30 p.m.

AEST: 5 p.m.

If your time zone isn’t listed above, you can use Time and Date’s Time Difference Calculator to determine what time She-Hulk drops in your region. Those planning to keep up with the series won’t want to miss the premiere. What do we know about the first chapter so far?

What to expect when ‘She-Hulk’ debuts on Disney+

Now that we know the release date and time for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law on Disney+, what can fans expect from the premiere? With the series just starting out, it’s likely the first installment will spend most of its run introducing us to Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany).

We know from the Disney+ synopsis that Jennifer is an attorney serving superhuman clients — and that she’s got some superhuman features of her own:

In Marvel Studios’ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) — an attorney specializing in superhuman-oriented legal cases — must navigate the complicated life of a single, 30-something who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

The premiere will reveal more about the character, and it will likely shed light on her relationship to Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo). Unfortunately, Disney+ doesn’t reveal episode details ahead of time, so that’s all we know about the first chapter so far. We’ll have to wait until She-Hulk Episode 1 drops to see what else the series has in store for us.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres on Disney+ on Thursday, Aug. 18 at 12 a.m. PST.

