‘She-Hulk’ Cast: Everything You Need to Know About Tatiana Maslany

Marvel’s new series on Disney+, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, stars Tatiana Maslany as the titular superhero, aka Jennifer Walters. Here’s a look at the actor’s life and career and how she feels about joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Tatiana Maslany plays Bruce Banner’s cousin in ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’

In She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Maslany portrays Jennifer Walters, a successful lawyer living in Los Angeles. While driving with her cousin Bruce Banner, aka the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), she encounters a spaceship that sends her car veering off the road.

The crash leaves Bruce and Jennifer bloody. And when she touches one of his wounds, his blood enters hers and turns her into a hulk. After detailing her backstory, the series follows the superhero’s life as she juggles her career and newfound powers.

At first, Maslany was hesitant to accept the role because she worried about taking on such a massive project. But she ultimately found the challenge enticing.

“I had always been wary of entering this universe or doing anything of this scale. There’s a part of me that always feels a bit more comfortable in a smaller piece. Just something that I can guarantee will be focused on character, guarantee will be collaborative,” Maslany told Elle.

“[The role] just spoke to me in a way that I was like, ‘I don’t know that I can do this.’ And that’s exciting to me — I don’t know that I was like, ‘I can take everything that comes with this,’ but I definitely was like, ‘This work will be interesting enough to me to warrant a little bit of a shift in my life if that’s what happens. And if not, great.'”

Everything you need to know about ‘She Hulk’ star Tatiana Maslany

Tatiana Maslany was born on September 22, 1985, in Regina, Canada, to a French teacher mom and a woodworker father. She has two younger brothers who are also actors — Michael Maslany and Daniel Joseph Maslany.

The She-Hulk star grew up in Canada and attended the University of Regina. She speaks French fluently and studied German.

In 2022, the 5-foot-4 actor married The Tick star Brendan Hines. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Maslany makes over $50,000 per episode and has an estimated net worth of $3 million.

Maslany appears to have a verified Instagram account. Unfortunately for fans, it’s set to private.

The Emmy-winning actor has worked with other MCU stars

Tatiana Maslany started her career in the late ’90s and landed her first major role in 2002 in the kids’ series 2030 CE. She went on to star in several other Canadian projects, including Heartland and Being Erica.

The actor has also appeared in numerous Hollywood series, including Alphas, World Without End, and Parks and Recreation.

Maslany’s breakout role came in 2013 in the Canadian sci-fi drama Orphan Black. She played Sarah Manning and several other clone versions of the character in the series. Her performance won her an Emmy in 2016, making her the first Canadian actor to win for a Canadian series.

Fans can also see her in the HBO drama Perry Mason and the British romance film Pink Wall before her turn as She-Hulk.

In addition, Maslany has worked with other MCU actors in various productions. She appeared in the 2012 romantic drama The Vow, starring Rachel McAdams (Doctor Strange) and Sam Neill (Thor: Ragnarok). Also, she acted alongside Baron Zemo actor Daniel Brühl and Deadpool‘s Ryan Reynolds in the 2015 historical drama Woman in Gold. In 2017’s Stronger, Maslany starred opposite Spider-Man: Far From Home actor Jake Gyllenhaal. And in the 2018 thriller Destroyer, she joined Sebastian Stan in the supporting cast.

