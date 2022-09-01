‘She-Hulk’ Episode 3: Who Are The Wrecking Crew in Marvel Comics?

TL;DR:

She-Hulk Episode 3 may have introduced The Wrecking Crew.

In Marvel Comics, The Wrecking Crew is a group of four street-level criminals.

The leader of The Wrecking Crew could wind up being She-Hulk‘s Big Bad.

Tatiana Maslany in ‘She-Hulk’ | Marvel Studios

She-Hulk Episode 3 just dropped on Disney+, and the Marvel series introduced yet another group of villains — and fans think they’re The Wrecking Crew. Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) has a run-in with these foes at the end of the third chapter. And although they aren’t the most powerful opponents we’ve seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, they could play a significant role in She-Hulk. So, who is The Wrecking Crew in Marvel Comics?

[Warning: Spoilers ahead for She-Hulk Episode 3, “The People vs. Emil Blonsky.”]

‘She-Hulk’ Episode 3 brings in The Wrecking Crew

She-Hulk Episodes 1 and 2 introduced Jennifer Walters and her Hulk-like powers, but the third chapter fully throws viewers into her story. As its title suggests, “The People vs. Emil Blonsky” sees her navigating the Abomination (Tim Roth) trial, something the second chapter set up. And given the publicity of such a case, Jennifer has plenty on her plate — though that’s not all she’s up against in episode 3.

The end of She-Hulk Episode 3 also introduces a new threat to contend with: a group of foes fans believe are The Wrecking Crew. They attack Jennifer during the final moments of the episode, using advanced weapons that appear to be from Asgard. The four men are hoping to steal some of Jennifer’s blood, and their exclamation about their boss being angry suggests they’re acting on someone else’s orders.

Jennifer gets away from these assailants, but it’s likely they’ll show up again later. So, who exactly is The Wrecking Crew in Marvel Comics?

Who are The Wrecking Crew in Marvel Comics?

Although She-Hulk doesn’t delve too deeply into the group of villains at the end of episode 3, they seem to be an adaptation of Marvel Comics’ The Wrecking Crew.

In the source material, The Wrecking Crew is comprised of four men: Dirk Garthwaite, Eliot Franklin, Henry Camp, and Brian Calusky. Prisoners who shared a cell together, they later go by the names the Wrecker (Dirk), Thunderball (Eliot), Bulldozer (Henry), and Piledriver (Brian). And all of them use superpowered weapons, just like the characters in She-Hulk.

Given the weaponry in She-Hulk — and that one of the men calls himself Thunderball — it’s easy to see why fans have drawn parallels to The Wrecking Crew. And in the comics, they eventually fight She-Hulk and Daredevil — something that’s worth noting since Charlie Cox’s character will show up in the Disney+ series.

Of course, in Marvel Comics, The Wrecking Crew has run-ins with Thor and the other Avengers. And as The Mary Sue points out, the Wrecker gets his extraordinary equipment following an ecounter with Loki. Since Loki’s (Tom Hiddleston) preoccupied in the MCU, it seems like She-Hulk will take liberties with the organization and its backstory. But will The Wrecking Crew become Jennifer Walters’ main threat?

Did ‘She-Hulk’ just introduce its main threat?

So, if She-Hulk Episode 3 just introduced Marvel’s villain group The Wrecking Crew, does that mean they’re the series’ Big Bad? While they seem unlikely to pose a huge threat to Jennifer, their leader could be She-Hulk’s final boss. Marvel does love keeping villains under wraps until the end of its series. And anyone looking for some of Jennifer’s blood is clearly up to something worrisome.

Of course, we’ll have to wait for more episodes to see who’s behind The Wrecking Crew’s attack. It could be a villain we already know or someone completely new. Hopefully, we’ll get more information when She-Hulk Episode 4 arrives. In the meantime, there’s plenty to enjoy about the third chapter — including some entertaining cameos.

New episodes of She-Hulk drop every Thursday on Disney+.

RELATED: ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’: 3 Ways the Show Changed Before the Premiere