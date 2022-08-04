‘She-Hulk’: Tatiana Maslany Describes Daredevil Clash

Marvel fans have a lot more Daredevil to look forward to. At Comic-Con, Marvel announced the Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again which will have 18 episodes. But first, fans are going to see Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. His co-stars and creators gave some details about what his appearance on the new series will entail.

[Warning: This article contains some spoilers about Daredevil’s previous Marvel appearances.]

Tatiana Maslany | Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios

Tatiana Maslany, Head Writer Jessica Gao and director Kat Coiro were on a Television Critics Association panel on Aug. 3. They hinted at how Daredevil’s She-Hulk appearance would be different from his own show. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres Aug. 18 on Disney+.

‘She-Hulk’ and ‘Daredevil’ come from different corners of the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Daredevil had three seasons of a Netflix series which was by all accounts a drama. His appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home did not demand a drastic adjustment. Daredevil: Born Again will presumably be more like the Netflix series. But, Maslany confirmed that Daredevil would face the irreverence of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

“I’ll say that Charlie is amazing,” Maslany said. “He does some great work. The tone of our show is so different. To see his character in the tone of She-Hulk is really fun.”

RELATED: Charlie Cox Hopes to See Daredevil and Kingpin ‘Collide’ In the MCU

That tone is apparent in the trailer. Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) even pranks Jessica with an airhorn. Jessica also turns to the camera and makes remarks about the comic-book proceedings, and the format of the whole show is half-hour comedy.

Daredevil and She-Hulk are like a classic bickering couple

The trailer for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law doesn’t even show Cox’s face, not even his mask. But, you can recognize the Daredevil costume. When She-Hulk fans finally get to hear Jessica Walters (Maslany) talk to Matt Murdock, Gao said their banter resembles classic Hollywood rom-coms.

New episodes of Marvel Studios’ #SheHulk: Attorney at Law are streaming Thursdays starting August 18, only on @DisneyPlus. — She-Hulk (@SheHulkOfficial) August 3, 2022

RELATED: ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’: Who Does Renée Elise Goldsberry Play?

“Charlie and Tatiana have such great chemistry together too,” Gao said. “It’s really, really fun seeing them together. It really has the vibe of an old Howard Hawks movie.”

The ultimate Marvel match-up

She-Hulk and Daredevil have one thing in common. Their alter egos are both lawyers. Daredevil is more of a secret identity. It’s clear from the trailers that everyone recognizes Jessica as She-Hulk. The threat in the new series is Emil Blonsky (Tim Roth), who became Abomination in The Incredible Hulk. Abomination also appeared in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

So, pitting its characters against each other is nothing new for Marvel. Just look at the Avengers movies. But expect some unique fireworks between Daredevil and She-Hulk.

“And to watch Matt Murdock and Jennifer Walters, She-Hulk, Daredevil go toe to toe and match wits is something that people are going to love,” Coiro said.

RELATED: ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ Clip Warns Against Weekly Cameos, but There’s a Catch