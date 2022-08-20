‘She-Hulk’ Will Revisit 1 ‘Captain America: Civil War’ Storyline

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has a new hero, and she’s different than any of the other superheroes that came before her. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law introduces Jennifer Walters, the cousin of one of the original Avengers — Bruce Banner/Hulk. Although she shares many similar traits with Bruce, Jennifer wants nothing to do with the superhero world. Unfortunately, she might not have a choice, and other aspects of the MCU will affect her during the series.

Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk | Marvel Studios

‘She-Hulk’ writer reveals the series will tie into ‘Captain America: Civil War’

During an interview with The Direct, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law creator and head writer Jessica Gao revealed that the Sokovia Accords would return in the Disney+ series.

“Yeah. Well, this show will answer the question of whatever happened to the Sokovia Accords,” the writer shared. “It’ll happen later in the season, but you will get an answer to what actually happened to the Accords.”

As fans recall, the United Nations drafted the Sokovia Accords in Captain America: Civil War after the Avengers tried to ward off a terrorist attack in Lagos, Nigeria, that resulted in numerous deaths. The Accords were meant to control the Avengers and other enhanced individuals and to make them a government-sanctioned group. This resulted in a civil war between Team Iron Man, who were for the Accords, and Team Captain America, who were against them.

Following Thanos’ snap and the Blip, it’s unclear where the Sokovia Accords stand in the MCU. But according to Gao, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will revisit the legal documents. Jennifer Walters is a lawyer, after all.

‘She-Hulk’ will include many MCU cameos

Besides the Sokovia Accords, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will include many other MCU Easter eggs, including multiple cameos.

Mark Ruffalo will reprise his role as Bruce Banner/Hulk. Tim Roth will reprise his role as Emil Blonsky/Abomination from The Incredible Hulk. Benedict Wong will return as Wong in the Disney+ show. And Charlie Cox will appear as Matt Murdock/Daredevil after reprising his Marvel role in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

But given that Jennifer Walters represents superhumans, fans may see more MCU cameos in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

Tatiana Maslany reveals which Avenger her character should defend

Although Scarlet Witch won’t appear in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Tatiana Maslany, who plays Jennifer Walters, is ready to provide legal representation for the former Avenger following her actions in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

“I feel like Wanda has had some tough times,” Maslany told ComicBook.com. “And I feel like that’s a nuanced defense that would have to be placed for her.”

Perhaps fans will see Jennifer and Wanda team up in a future MCU project. But for now, the Scarlet Witch is assumed dead, and Jennifer is busy dealing with a new superpowered life. There’s no doubt that fans would love to see the two powerful women come together in either MCU: Phase 5 or Phase 6.

New episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law air Thursdays on Disney+.

RELATED: ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’: Who Does Renée Elise Goldsberry Play?