Shea Couleé is Joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Shea Couleé rose to international stardom on RuPaul’s Drag Race, and has gone on to become one of the most recognizable drag queens in the world in the years since then. Now, Couleé is gearing up for a whole new adventure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Shea Couleé rose to fame on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’

Shea Couleé first competed on the ninth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2017, snatching the most challenge wins and ultimately placing third. Three years later, she returned for season 5 of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars and took home a well-deserved crown.

In 2022, Couleé’s talents as a singer, dancer, and seamstress were on full display once again on the seventh season of All Stars, a.k.a. the all-winners season.

She has a role in the upcoming Marvel series ‘Ironheart’ on Disney+

Less than a week after coming up short on All Stars 7, Couleé can add another line to her resume: superhero. She’s been confirmed as one of the stars of the new Disney+ series Ironheart. While her exact role in the show remains unclear, it wouldn’t be surprising if Couleé gets to play the titular hero herself.

Couleé shared her excitement about the announcement on Instagram.

“I’m trying to find the words to express the deep excitement I feel over this project,” she said. “Acting was my first love long before drag. So it only seems fitting to end my Drag Race journey and begin my acting career in the biggest way I could imagine.”

“Stepping into the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been like stepping into Oz,” she continued. “Ironheart is top to bottom going to be an absolutely STUNNING experience for the viewers, and I’m so humbled everyday that I get to work on set with some of the best and most dedicated artists in the industry.”

“Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my journey, and I look forward to sharing the exciting new chapter with you all,” she concluded.

She’s appeared in the Savage X Fenty show and other productions

Couleé has been able to parlay her popularity into many gigs since her first appearance on Drag Race. In the years since, she’s been featured in major publications around the world, including multiple features in Vogue features and covers of magazines like Out, Entertainment Weekly, Gay Times, and the international fashion magazine Metal.

On the all-winners season, Couleé received praise on her runway walk from the one and only Naomi Campbell. That walk was featured in 2020 in Rihanna‘s Savage X Fenty fashion show.

Besides being visually stunning, Couleé also is an audio sensation, releasing her EP Couleé–D after her first run on Drag Race in 2017. In 2021, she launched an America’s Next Top Model-focused podcast series, Wanna Be on Top?, which premiered at No. 1 on Apple Podcasts.

