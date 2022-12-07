Shia LaBeouf Once Called out Tom Hardy and Jason Clarke for Spending Money on Expensive Cars

Actor Shia LaBeouf had an interesting time on the set of Lawless acting alongside the likes of Tom Hardy and Jason Clarke. At one point, LaBeouf shared that his two co-stars were having a conversation about expensive purchases that rubbed him the wrong way.

Shia LaBeouf and Tom Hardy wrestled each other on the set of ‘Lawless’

Tom Hardy and Shia LaBeouf | Venturelli/WireImage

Tom Hardy and Shia LaBeouf had an interesting and very physical dynamic while working with each other on Lawless. So much so the two would often wrestle each other just for fun. Their wrestling, however, generated a long-lasting rumor that LaBeouf knocked out Hardy on set.

Hardy even once referenced the scuffle they reportedly had in a 2011 interview with Den of Geek.

“I got knocked out by Shia LaBeouf, actually, yeah,” Hardy said.

He added that LaBeouf wasn’t to be underestimated and could be a bit dangerous given the situation.

“He knocked me out sparko. Got very aggressive. Knocked me out cold. He’s a bad, bad boy,” he continued. “He’s quite intimidating as well. He’s a scary dude.”

LaBeouf, however, would clear the air on an episode of Hot Ones. LaBeouf knocking Hardy out was just an accidental side-effect of one of their numerous wrestling matches. LaBeouf and Hardy were playing around at the top of a staircase before Hardy fell down several flights of stairs. Afterwards, Hardy would make a frequent joke of the incident.

“For the rest of the shoot, he told everybody I knocked him out,” LaBeouf said.

Shia LaBeouf once called out Tom Hardy and Jason Clarke for spending their riches on expensive cars

LaBeouf once made it very clear that he wasn’t in the film industry solely to make money. He illustrated his point by bringing attention to the fact that he’d accumulated a large net worth throughout his career. But despite the fortune he’s made off of his films, purchasing expensive luxuries wasn’t a priority for him.

“At this point I have enough money to live 25 lifetimes. You couldn’t spend the money I’ve accrued now. [But] I have no interest in the materialistic bulls*** money can buy,” he once said in an interview with Details (via Contact Music).

So when LaBeouf allegedly overheard his Lawless co-stars Hardy and Jason Clarke talking about expensive purchases, it somewhat rubbed him the wrong way. So much so he briefly called out the two actors for their conversation.

“They’re talking about Ferraris and s***, like it’s a cool car. If Clarke pulled up in a Ferrari right now, my idea wouldn’t be, ‘What a cool f***ing guy!’ It would be, ‘Look at this clown.’ I think the fact that I despise that stuff keeps me safe. I hang on to my dirt. I like my dirt,” LaBeouf said.

Who currently has the higher net worth between Tom Hardy and Shia LaBeouf?

Both actors have made an enormous amount of money due to the work they’ve contributed to the film industry. For LaBeouf, his hard work paid off nicely. Celebrity Net Worth reports that the actor currently has a net worth of $25 million, mostly stemming from his acting career. Hardy, however, has accumulated $55 million over the course of his long career.

RELATED: Shia LaBeouf Was ‘Desperate To Prove Himself’ After Starring in ‘Transformers’