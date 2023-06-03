‘Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets’: Arkansas Judge Grants Bobye Holt an Order of Protection Against Jim Holt Following Docuseries Involvement

Bobye and Jim Holt appeared as a couple in Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets. The duo, who were once good friends with the Duggars, have been married for decades and share 11 children. While they were seemingly together during the filming of the Amazon docuseries, things have changed in the Holt household. Based on court documents, it would appear that Bobye and Jim Holt have separated.

Promotional photos for ‘Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets’ | Courtesy of Prime Video

Related Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar Never Planned to Tell Jim and Bobye Holt About Josh Duggar Molesting His Sisters

Bobye Holt was granted an order or protection against Jim Holt

In April 2023, Bobye Holt was granted a temporary protection order against Jim Holt. In May 2023, an Arkansas judge granted Bobye a final order of protection lasting 10 years. Details of the case, or what prompted Bobye to seek an order of protection, are unknown to the public.

The case is listed as closed. According to the docket notes, unless otherwise stated, the protection order will remain in place until May 8, 2033. The 10-year order of protection is the longest order of protection offered in the state of Arkansas, according to the National Network to End Domestic Violence.

Neither Bobye nor Jim Holt has commented on their relationship or the order of protection granted to Bobye. Bobye, who was once active on social media, has opted to make her accounts private. She hasn’t commented on Jill Dillard’s recent book announcement nor made any public statements about the release of Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets.

How did Jim and Bobye Holt become public figures?

Jim and Bobye Holt rose to prominence in November 2021 when Bobye took the stand in Josh Duggar’s child pornography trial. Bobye recounted for the jury how she learned about the sexual abuse that occurred inside the Duggar family. She also shared information about her family’s relationship with the Duggars. Following her testimony, Bobye, along with her husband, appeared on podcasts and spoke openly about their fractured relationship with Jim Bob and Michelle.

The Holts went mostly quiet about the Duggars until last month when Amazon released the trailer for Shiny Happy People. While their involvement has shocked some Duggar family followers, they had a fair bit of information to share. The Holts and the Duggars clearly have some bad blood, despite Jim Bob Duggar and Jim Holt growing up together.

While the filming timeline for Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets was not made public, Jill Dillard appeared pregnant during her interview segments. She gave birth to her third child, Frederick Dillard, in July 2022. Jill and Derick were likely filmed sometime in April or May 2022. Bobye and Jim were likely filmed around the same time.

How do the Holts know the Duggars?

The Holts and the Duggar family have a long history. According to Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets, Jim and Jim Bob attended the same school and became fast friends as kids. While Jim and Bobye moved around during their early marriage, they always returned to Arkansas and visited with the Duggars.

The families grew simultaneously, and the Holt and Duggar kids grew up together, attended church together, and maintained close friendships. Michelle and Jim Bob’s eldest son, Josh Duggar, dated Bobye and Jim’s oldest daughter during his teen years. The relationship ended when Bobye and Jim learned about the sexual abuse inside the Duggar home. The relationship between the friendship became icy quickly, according to the couple.

How to get help: In the U.S., call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or text START to 88788