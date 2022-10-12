Shirley Temple Explained ‘The Black Box’ Punishment for Child Actors in Old Hollywood

Legendary child star Shirley Temple didn’t always have it easy. The actor became one of the biggest stars of the 1930s, appearing in dozens of popular films. After she left Hollywood, Temple remained in the public eye. And she sometimes opened up about her experience as a child star, including revealing the unique punishment that she and others endured.

Shirley Temple was a box-office star in the ’30s

Born in 1928, Temple began her entertainment career when she was just three years old. According to IMDb, Temple was an adorable child. And her mother encouraged her acting career by styling the toddler’s hair in ringlets and enrolling her in singing, acting, and dancing lessons. The 1934 movie Bright Eyes made Temple an international star. In the following years, Temple appeared in dozens of movies, including Heidi, The Littlest Rebel, and Dimples.

People around the world loved Temple and raved about her charm and sweet persona. In fact, Temple was so talented that a rumor emerged she was an adult posing as a child. A popular merchandising franchise was launched, with multiple items that featured Temple’s image — including dolls, clothing, and household items.

What did Shirley Temple say about ‘the black box’ punishment for child stars?

Throughout the ’40s, as Temple slowly grew to maturity, she appeared in fewer movies. Studios struggled to find roles that capitalized on her changing figure and persona. By the time she was 22 years old, the actor decided to step away from show business for a time. By 1950, the year of her retirement, Temple was already married to her second husband and had one child.

After welcoming her second child with her husband, Charles Black, Temple decided to make a brief return to show business. But by the end of the ’60s, the former child star made a radical career change and entered into a life in politics. Through it all, Temple remained transparent about her time as a child star.

According to BuzzFeed, Temple related how child stars of the ’30s were punished by being forced to sit on a block of ice. Child performers were sent to “the black box” when they misbehaved on set. As Temple recalled, “So far as I can tell, the black box did no lasting damage to my psyche.”

Shirley Temple was a pioneer in the entertainment industry

While many child stars succumbed to the pressures of fame later in life, Temple always worked hard to set a good example for her fans. Her career in politics kept her in the public eye, and over the years, she received numerous awards and honors. As noted by IMDb, Temple was a recipient of the Kennedy Center Honors as well as a Screen Actors Guild Lifetime Achievement Award.

She remained happily married to her husband for 54 years, until his death in 2005. Temple herself died in 2014, at the age of 85. Her influence, both in entertainment and pop culture, lives on to this day.

