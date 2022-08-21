5 Shows Like ‘Southern Charm’ to Watch if You Love the Bravo Reality Series

Southern Charm has been a standout in Bravo‘s reality TV lineup since its premiere in 2014. The series gives audiences a glimpse into the old world charm of Charleston, South Carolina, and follows some of the city’s high-profile society members. The show has inspired several spinoffs, though none has proven as successful as the original. If you’re a fan, here are five other shows like Southern Charm that you might enjoy next.

‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ (2008-present)

Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise has become a full-blown TV sensation since the original The Real Housewives of Orange County series premiered in 2006. Since then, countless spinoffs have followed, including the fan-favorite The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, The Real Housewives of New York City, and more recently The Real Housewives of Dubai.

But perhaps the show most similar to Southern Charm is The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Since its debut in 2008, the series has followed an eccentric cast of Southern belles as they navigate the inner workings of Atlanta’s high society. Like any Real Housewives installment, there’s plenty of drama, betrayals, and shocking moments among the women. Fans of Southern Charm will also appreciate its connection to the American South.

‘Southern Charm Savannah’ (2017-2018)

The Southern Charm franchise expanded in 2017 with Southern Charm Savannah. Unsurprisingly, the reality series generally followed the same premise as the original show. But this time, it centered on Savannah’s most notorious socialites, per IMDb.

Like Southern Charm, cast members were often seen snacking on oysters, attending bridge parties, and lounging around their luxurious homes while maintaining their esteemed family legacies and reputations. Bravo only renewed it through season 2, making it a quick watch for those looking for shows like Southern Charm.

‘Southern Charm New Orleans’ (2018-2019)

Southern Charm New Orleans was another short-lived Southern Charm spinoff. Like the title suggests, the show followed an elite circle of friends who were born into prominent Louisiana-based families, per IMDb. With New Orleans notorious for its lavish parties, glitzy Bourbon Street bar crawls, and jazz music, it was pretty much a nonstop party for the cast. But along with all the glitz and glam, the crew also had to juggle their businesses, families, and occasional heartbreak.

The reality series has only aired two seasons. As of now, the question of whether Southern Charm New Orleans will return for a season 3 remains unknown, though it seems unlikely. Either way, fans hungry for more shows like Southern Charm will likely get a kick out of the New Orleans twist.

‘Summer House’ (2017-present)

Bravo’s hit reality show Summer House follows a group of nine friends who share a house in the luxurious Hamptons over the course of a summer. Since debuting in 2017, the series has gone on to air six seasons and even earned a spinoff show, Winter House, per IMDb.

Fans of Southern Charm will appreciate Summer House for its over-the-top cast of characters, most of whom work high-profile jobs outside of the show. The show is also full of epic parties, drama, and scandalous love triangles, making it a fun and easy watch for reality TV fans.

‘Winter House’ (2021-present)

Winter House follows the same premise as Summer House. But this time, the Winter House cast members bundle up for a two-week trip to Stowe, Vermont, per IMDb. Bravo fans will especially appreciate the show, as many cast members from both Southern Charm and Summer House partake in the winter getaway, leading to some unforgettable moments. Some Summer House alums who have returned for Winter House include Amanda Batula, Ciara Miller, Kyle Cooke, and Paige DeSorbo.

Together, the group takes on skiing, snowboarding, and even dog sledding. But don’t worry — there’s still plenty of on-screen drama, including hot tub hookups, fights, and messy breakups.

