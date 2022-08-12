‘Signed, Sealed, Delivered’: Hallmark Exec Hints More Movies Might Be on the Horizon

More Signed, Sealed, Delivered movies might be coming to Hallmark, a network exec has said.

Hallmark Media CEO Wonya Lucas has told fans to “stand by” for news on the franchise.

The network is “always interested in thinking about what we can do with our most popular IP,” another exec said.

‘Signed, Sealed, Delivered’ cast members Kristin Booth, Eric Mabius, Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe, Geoff Gustafson pose for a photo with series creator Martha Williamson | Copyright 2014 Crown Media United States, LLC/Photographer: Katie Yu

Hallmark may be planning a special delivery for Signed, Sealed, Delivered fans. At a Television Critics Association press conference on August 10, a network exec revealed that another installment of the popular movie franchise might be in the works.

Hallmark comments on the future of ‘Signed, Sealed, Delivered’

Signed, Sealed, Delivered fans – who’ve dubbed themselves POstables – have been wondering for nearly a year what the future holds for the franchise. The 12th installment in the series, The Vows We Have Made, aired in October 2021. Since then, Hallmark has been mum on what the future holds for the movie series about a group of dead letter office employees who solve mysteries linked to lost mail. That’s led some fans to worry that Signed, Sealed, Delivered might have been quietly canceled.

But there’s some good news for POstables. Lisa Hamilton Daly, Hallmark Media’s executive vice president of programming, recently weighed in on the future of both the TV series Good Witch, which Hallmark canceled in July 2021, and Signed Sealed Delivered.

“As far as Good Witch, I think we’re always interested in thinking about what we can do with our most popular IP. I can’t announce anything specific about that,” she told reporters at the TCA event (via TVLine). “That also holds for Signed, Sealed, Delivered. Don’t think we’re finished with that.”

The Hallmark franchise has a uniquely passionate fanbase

Hallmark is definitely aware of the enthusiastic Signed, Sealed, Delivered community, another exec went on to say.

“The fandom and the passion for that franchise is unusual,” Hallmark Media CEO Wonya Lucas said. “And so we listen. We hear. I’d say, Stand by!”

While Hallmark hasn’t confirmed a new Signed, Sealed, Delivered movie, that didn’t stop Kristin Booth, who plays Shane in the series, from taking to Twitter to thank POstables for their support.

“Not finished with Signed, Sealed, Delivered” ???!!! They have heard your voices #POstables,” she tweeted. Meanwhile, her co-star Yan-Kay Crysal Lowe, who plays Rita, simply tweeted an image of an article about Hallmark’s interest in another film.

Where to watch the ‘Signed, Sealed, Delivered’ movies

Cheers to the new Mr. & Mrs. ? We hope you enjoyed SignedSealedDelivered The #VowsWeHaveMade, #POstables! pic.twitter.com/WzJLNJTBI9 — Hallmark Movies & Mysteries (@hallmarkmovie) October 18, 2021

As POstables cross their fingers for news of another installment of Signed, Sealed, Delivered, they can revisit the previous movies in the series. Eleven of the 12 films are available to stream on Hallmark Movies Now. The streaming service also has all episodes of the Signed, Sealed, Delivered TV series, which aired in 2014.

