The Simple Reason Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Haven’t Shared Their Baby’s Name Yet

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are one of the most famous celebrity couples in the world — so, naturally, fans want to know the name of their baby boy. However, the two haven’t shared photos of the little guy and they’ve kept his name a secret. And there’s a pretty simple reason why.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s baby boy was born in May 2022

In January 2022, Rihanna stunned fans when she announced that she and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky were expecting their first child. The singer made the announcement via social media by sharing photos of her growing belly from a New York City photoshoot she did with Rocky.

Rihanna delivered a healthy baby boy on May 13, 2022. “He’s amazing, he’s a happy baby,” she told Entertainment Tonight. She also shared her favorite time of day with her new little one.

“Seeing his morning face!” she exclaimed. “They’re trying to figure out where they at. It’s the cutest,” Rihanna said, adding, “I cherish that.” She also shared that she’s been singing for her baby. “Oh yeah,” she replied, “The craziest stuff. I’m making up — just freestylin’.”

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna’s baby’s name isn’t a secret for some big reason

Rihanna isn’t just a Grammy-winning singer. The entrepreneur owns and runs multiple successful businesses, including Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, and Savage X Fenty. And she’s also a philanthropist and activist who recently won the National Hero Honor in her home country of Barbados.

So when talking to the Washington Post recently about why she has yet to reveal her baby’s name, Rihanna suggested that it was simply because she and Rocky haven’t had the time. And she acknowledged it is something she should probably do soon.

“We just didn’t get around to it yet, really,” Rihanna explained. “We’ve just been living. But I guess there’s a certain freedom that comes with kind of just like getting it out there.”

But Rihanna did reveal her favorite part of being a mom

Rihanna may not be ready or have the time to reveal her baby’s name. But she did open up about how much she’s enjoying motherhood and how it changed her.

“It is crazy,” RiRi told Extra. “It is amazing. It’s wild. It’s weird. It’s all of those things, all at once. The best feeling, the best. The most love I’ve ever known. I can’t describe it. It’s new. It’s fascinating. Every step, every facial expression, every new milestone. I love it.”

The billionaire also noted that being a mom has also taught her to be patient. “I thought I was getting better at patience, but this will sit you down,” she added. “You are forced to be patient as a mom, as a parent — your tolerance level goes down, but your patience goes up.”

It doesn’t look like Rihanna is revealing her baby’s name anytime soon. So fans may need to stick to her pace and observe some patience too.

