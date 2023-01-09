‘Single’s Inferno 2’ Fans Solve a Mystery With New So-e and Se-jun Clip

The Single’s Inferno 2 trailer teased that connections and drama will be made between cast members. But fans were left to wonder who was talking in different scenes. Fans solved one mystery after watching a clip of Lee So-e and Kim Se-jun in the pool.

The ‘Single’s Inferno 2’ trailer hid cast member’s faces

The trailer for the new season showed a man making his choice for paradise. We then see women in the tent looking shocked because of a twist.

It promised there would be drama in the inferno. A woman walks into the tent saying she had a “quarrel” with someone. A man seemed shocked by how the woman was acting.

We also get a taste of paradise with a scene of a couple touching hands in the pool. There is another scene of a couple getting cozy in a different pool. But fans didn’t get to see anyone’s face.

So-e and Se-jun are 1 of the couples in the ‘Single’s Inferno 2’ trailer

The Swoon released a new clip of So-e and Se-jun enjoying the pool in paradise. She proposes they race to see who can doggy paddle to the other side of the pool faster. Se-jun calls her out on trying to have a better start. Once they race, he says, “You can’t do that.”

They relax again, and So-e reveals she planned to learn how to cook back at the inferno. “I thought I would’n’t get a chance to go to paradise,” she explained. “So, Han-bin and I were thinking about ways to enjoy inferno. I even brought only one book.”

Se-jun said he only brought one book too, and doesn’t need to go to paradise to enjoy himself. So-e complimented him for his positive attitude. He looked at her and said, “It’s perfect right now.”

Fans reacted to this on Reddit and realized they were one of the pairs in the trailer. “People were trying to find out who the ‘touchy’ couple in the pool was in the trailer.. looks like it was So-e and Sejun after all! The specific shot is not here but they have the same outfit and all,” someone wrote.

“Oh! Thank youuu! I often see this being discussed in Korean forums. They are debating whether it is Seulki x Jungwoo, Soe x Hanbin, or Soe x Sejun! So it is really Soe x Sejun! A win for us! Haha!” someone else replied.

“Definitely a huge win for a lot of us shipping other couples,” a third fan added.

Fans wish the scene was in the episode

Couple So-e and Se-jun in ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2 | via Netflix

Other fans in the thread were happy to see So-e in a different light. “I absolutely LOVE seeing So E like this!! Idk how to describe it, but she appears more relaxed and more playful here vs. the scenes they aired. We keep getting robbed of these meaningful scenes,” one commenter wrote.

“I wish they included this in the final edit! It’s such a good scene! Also Se Jun is just beautiful and so playful,” another viewer commented. “And So e actually dipped her head in the water. Love seeing her having fun!”

Se-jun picked So-e for paradise because of how kind she was to him. Time will tell if they’ll form a relationship at the end of the Netflix show.