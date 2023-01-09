‘Single’s Inferno 2’: Jin-young Makes Fans ‘Nervous’ Talking to Seul-ki in New Clip

Single’s Inferno 2 left Netflix fans wanting more after a heated wrestling match. Fans got nervous watching Kim Jin-young talking about his feelings with Shin Seul-ki in a new clip.

Jin-young and Seul-ki talk about their feelings in a ‘Single’s Inferno 2’ preview

The Swoon released a clip from an upcoming episode of Jin-young and Seul-ki talking in the powder room after that violent competition between the men. Jin-young admitted he wanted to come in second place and is trying to accept that Choi Jong-woo won.

“Jong-woo was strong,” he told Seul-ki. “Jong-woo was desperate to win too. Well, I lost, obviously, he’s going to take you. But there’s nothing I can do.”

He said when they went to paradise, they made an “impact” on each other. Seul-ki laughed and said, “You really like the word ‘impact.’ I heard everything about the ‘impact.’” This is in reference to the other women telling her he said someone made an impact on him in paradise.

Seul-ki asked if he knew who he’ll pick for paradise. “Yes, I’ve decided,” he answered. She asked him how he made that decision, so she can be at peace in paradise. Jin-young is about the answer, but the preview ends.

‘Single’s Inferno 2’ fans are nervous about how Jin-young acted

Fans reacted to the intimate conversation between them on Reddit. Some of them think the clip is a good sign for their future.

“Can I just say I love how they talked in the powder room?” one person wrote. “Like they gotta physically hide away from everybody? Hahahaha. I think its quite clear from this convo they wanted each other but fate just didn’t allow.”

“That was my first thought! Like they had to hide away in a cabin just to be able to talk to each other properly without interruptions lol,” another fan replied.

“They are definitely end game!” one viewer claimed. But other fans aren’t as confident.

A commenter wrote, “glad that they’re having a talk before going to paradise! [Seulki] gets some hint that jinyoung would’ve wanted to take her to paradise again, although what the different ‘impacts’ are aren’t cleared up in this preview…looking forward to watching this whole conversation and the finale play out!”

“The boy like[s] to keep her confused smh. Seulki started feeling annoyed about ‘impacts’ and he didn’t even try to explain himself lol. That’s why she was worried about his paradise choice,” someone else replied.

“Yay I’m glad they communicated properly! Lowkey anxious though why they gave us this unreleased clip… They like to play with viewers’ expectations with teasers, and then the actual episode has stuff you’d never expect,” a viewer commented.

“Did it clear up anything for u cause if anything it made me nervous that Sk and Jy are not gonna end up together and she might end up w Jw because she’s confused or something about Jy still” someone asked.

the boys gave it their all in this challenge from Single’s Inferno, and I am in tears pic.twitter.com/HCd8MvhggN — Golden (@netflixgolden) January 5, 2023

Jong-woo and Seul-ki spent time together in the inferno while Jin-young was in paradise with Lim Min-su in a previous episode. Seul-ki told him she had read the book he gave her, and that she understood how he felt.

But this could be more about feeling empathic with Jong-woo because she was scared Jin-young liked someone else. However, Jong-woo made it clear he was going to fight hard to take her to paradise. Soon fans will get to see how their time in paradise plays out on the reality TV show.