‘Single’s Inferno 2’: Jin-young Says He Held Hands With Seul-ki ‘Too Early’

Single’s Inferno 2 was full of exciting moments between potential couples. But how do the cast of the Netflix show feel about them? Find out what Kim Jin-young has to say about holding hands with Shin Seul-ki.

Jin-young and Seul-ki grew close in paradise on ‘Single’s Inferno 2’

Jin-young made a powerful entrance into the season by winning a tug-o-war match. He seemed immediately shows interest in Choi Seo-eun and Seul-ki by picking them for a date.

But he really got to know Seul-ki in paradise. They talked and had a meal revealing information about themselves.

Jin-young is a 28-year-old YouTube creator who used to be in the military. He revealed he hopes to make more military content in the future. Seul-ki is 25 and studies piano. She is about to graduate from university.

The conversation got more flirty. Jin-young explained he needed time to get to know someone. But once he’s comfortable, he’s fun to be around. Seul-ki said she’d wait for him. She then asked if she could cross his boundary, which made him shy. Jin-young then wanted to go to the pool, but Seul-ki didn’t want to get in the water. However, that changed with time.

Jin-young reacts to holding hands with Seul-ki on ‘Single’s Inferno 2’

The men and women of Single’s Inferno 2 watched the episodes separately. Everyone had strong reactions to Jin-young and Seul-ki’s time in paradise, specifically when they were in the pool.

“I look so happy,” Seul-ki said when she saw herself looking at Jin-young in the pool from her seat. “You’re really into him,” Park Se-jeong pointed out.

Choi Jong-woo raised his eyebrows when Seul-ki changed her mind and got into the pool with him. That’s not surprising because he has liked Seul-ki since the very first episode. Jin-young immediately started holding her hands to lead her into the pool, and the ladies gasped.

“This is the scene!” Lee Nadine said. “The iconic scene.” Kim Han-bin asked Jin-young what was he doing.

“I guess I did,” the YouTuber said. Jong-woo pointed out his confidence to make that move. “She barely moved,” Jin-young claimed. “I wanted to lead her.”

But it looked like he might regret getting physically comfortable with her. “I thought it was too early to hold her hand like this,” he said.

Shin Dong-woo looked excited for him. “That’s even more…it stirs your heart,” he said. Jong-woo joked that they looked like beauty and the beast, a playful dig for someone who was competing for Seul-ki’s attention. Seul-ki thought she came across as awkward with her new crush in the episode.

“I was grateful for Seul-ki being brave,” Jin-young told the other guys. “She could’ve been embarrassed.”

Jin-young and Seul-ki’s date was one of the biggest moments of the season. It was also a huge turning point since Jin-young said it had an impact on him. It seems like the cast sees it the same way, with Nadine calling it “iconic.”