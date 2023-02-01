‘Single’s Inferno 2’: Jin-young Says Nadine ‘Created an Earthquake in My Heart’ at This Moment

The Single’s Inferno 2 cast continue to keep in touch after filming the Netflix show. Kim Jin-young and Lee Nadine watched their moments together, and he revealed when she made his heart pound.

Nadine made the first move on Jin-young on ‘Single’s Inferno 2’

Multiple ladies were curious about newcomer Jin-young. But that made it tough for them to spend time with him. If he wasn’t gone to paradise, then he was having a private conversation with someone.

Nadine finally took her opportunity to talk to him in episode 6. He asked her what she wanted in a relationship.

“Well, I don’t like it when people get clingy,” she said. “Like texting me all day. I would rather be in a relationship that’s casual but hot.” The student also wants to find someone passionate about their work.

The YouTuber said she gave the energy of someone professional and wondered what she did. “Well, if you’re curious…” she said, then motioned to them, seeing eye to eye. He laughed at this.

Jin-young said he wanted a relationship with both people feeling confident and sure about their roles. Nadine was surprised by this because she assumed he was a free spirit.

She told him that she was curious about him and what he did. “I’m not really that curious about all of the others,” Nadine clarified.

Jin-young later did go to paradise with Nadine. They bonded over Nadine previously being in ROTC, and Jin-young’s military history. It also looked like a future was possible between them because he wanted to come to America to make gun content on YouTube.

Jin-young said Nadine made his heart pound

Jin-young and Nadine reunited to react to the show together for her YouTube account. Things got interesting when they watched Nadine ask Jin-young to talk. Jin-young took a minute to fix his hair before leaving.

“This part really shocked me!” she told him. “I thought about it so many times.”

“I was so surprised when you asked to go outside!” the YouTuber admitted. “Because I thought you wouldn’t be interested in me at all. So I was like, ‘Oh! Oh! OK!’” That included nervously fixing his hair.

They laughed when they watched them have their first conversation. He said someone told him to throw away his sunglasses, but the pre-med student said he looked good.

Nadine and Jin-young in ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2 finale | via Netflix

Jin-young admitted he was trying to keep up with Nadine’s use of English. The clip showed them talking about what they want in a partner. She asked him what he was thinking when she revealed that she was curious about him.

“To be honest, I laughed it over, but you created an earthquake in my heart,” he said. “My heart pounded.” He thanked her for being courageous at that moment, and said she looked pretty. Jin-young spoke in English at times to show respect to her.

“I felt that too,” Nadine said. “I could see that you were trying.”

The finale showed Jin-young picked Shin Seul-ki instead of Nadine. But it looks like they have stayed close.