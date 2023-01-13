‘Single’s Inferno 2’: Se-jun Tells So-e ‘You’ll Make Me Cry’ in New Clip

The final day of Netflix’s Single’s Inferno 2 is when emotions run high. Fans finally get to see an unreleased private conversation between Kim Se-jun and Lee So-e before they make their final decision.

[SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers for Single’s Inferno 2 finale.]

Couple So-e and Se-jun in ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2 | via Netflix

So-e and Se-jun left ‘Single’s inferno 2’ together

So-e struggled at the beginning of the season because she liked Jo Yoong-jae. But he didn’t return her feelings and was focused on building a relationship with Choi Seo-eun.

Kim Se-jun joined the cast later and noticed how helpful So-e was on his first day. He returned the favor by picking her for paradise.

They learned more about each other, and it seemed like it went well. But when So-e won the chance to take someone to paradise, she picked Kim Han-bin to avoid giving Se-jun the wrong idea.

The final episode showed Se-jun standing next to So-e. So-e thanked him for helping her after she struggled. They held hands and left the inferno together.

Se-jun tells So-e she’ll make him cry on the final day of ‘Single’s Inferno 2’

The cast went their separate ways to talk to each other before making final decisions. The episode didn’t show So-e and Se-jun’s conversation, but now it’s been revealed on YouTube.

“I don’t know,” So-e told Se-jun while they walked. “I feel that…it’s nice to talk to everyone and all, but now that I know everyone, it’s not so fun anymore.” Se-jun said that must include him. “That’s not what I meant,” she said.

They decided to go to the same place where they had talked last time. That was on the platform with furniture not too far from the ocean. “It wasn’t long after we met when we talked here,” Se-jun said. “We talked here alone, and now we’re talking again on the last night.”

He asked if there was awkwardness between them, and she laughed. She claimed it was never awkward. He then asked about her feelings.

sejun and so-e, the golden retriever couple ? pic.twitter.com/A4pAEDxi3J — Golden (@netflixgolden) January 12, 2023

“After talking to you in the hotel, it changed the way I thought about things,” the actor explained. “So that was nice. I decided to make the choice that will make me happy in that moment.”

She then gave a hint as to what choice she’ll make that day. “I’m going to make a choice that won’t hurt me and will make me the happiest,” she said.

“Don’t say that to me,” Se-jun replied. “You’ll make me cry.” So-e laughed. “I was a bit moved just now,” he said. “You should really do what you want. Whatever choice you make, I’ll always support you. I mean it. I care about you a lot.”

The tailor asked her why she was wearing high heels because she could hurt herself. She answered that it was because she’s short, and he called it part of her “charm.”

So-e revealed in an interview that after doubting Se-jun’s feelings for her, “I was able to realize how it felt to be loved and what a happy feeling that was as we spent more time together. So it was nice.”