‘Single’s Inferno 2’: Seo-eun told Yoong-jae She Gets Jealous Before Returning to Inferno

Netflix’s Single’s Inferno 2 isn’t easy for most people, but it would be especially hard for those who get jealous. Choi Seo-eun and Jo Yoong-jae talked about jealousy in an unreleased clip.

Choi Seo-eun and Jo Yoong-jae grew close on ‘Single’s Inferno 2’

When you use casual titles in Korean but the friendship hasn't reached that stage yet



?: Single’s Inferno Season 2 pic.twitter.com/zQSzMm8IUa — Golden (@netflixgolden) December 16, 2022

Three women picked Yoong-jae for their first paradise date. But he picked Seo-eun and was surprised she chose him.

In episode 3, they swam and drank wine in the pool. Fans watched them get to know each other over a big meal afterward.

Yoong-jae explained that he likes to be positive and noticed she has a bubbly personality. He was attracted to that and wondered if she was bubbly with everyone or just him. They talked about their first conversation and how they happened to wear matching blue shirts.

They learned about their age and occupation. Seo-eun is 28 and a painter who loves making simple and neat paintings. Yoong-jae is 32 and works at a stock brokerage firm. Seo-eun was surprised by his older age.

Seo-eun warned Yoong-jae about her jealousy in paradise on ‘Single’s Inferno 2’

Netflix Korea revealed a clip of Seo-eun and Yoong-jae having breakfast in paradise on day 3. They agreed that time feels like it’s moving fast and slow.

“We might be worried going back to inferno, but first thing first,” Yoong-jae said, according to sarangcoKR’s translation. Seo-eun didn’t want to talk about leaving because things were so good in paradise.

“When we [get] back, people must be asking about you, really…I think I’ll say, ‘I got surprised,’” he said. “But I [was] actually surprised. But I think I will get annoyed. They will get curious.”

Yoong-jae considered lying to avoid this. “They will ask, and I will answer, ‘It’s as I expected,’” he said. Seo-eun laughed at this.

He asked for her advice on what she should tell the other men. “It’s not exceeding my expectations,” the painter joked and laughed. Yoong-jae said they shouldn’t lie, even if it’s tempting.

“I think you’re someone with no jealousy,” Seo-eun assumed. “You don’t get jealous easily, right?” Yoong-jae confirmed he didn’t get jealous as he did in the past. “Me?” Seo-eun later said. “I think I am.”

He asked more about this, and she joked he should test her jealousy. “I hope that situation won’t happen,” the finance manager replied.

What did Yoong-jae tell the men about Seo-eun?

Choi Seo-eun and Jo Yoong-jae on ‘Single’s Inferno 2’ | Netflix

Later in the episode, the couple returned to the inferno. Yoong-jae said the place in paradise was impressive. It made him wonder if it was Korea.

Seo-eun told the ladies that his job suits him, in her opinion. “I think we had a fun time talking,” she told them.

Yoong-jae revealed to the men they talked a lot, possibly six hours. Fans didn’t see whether he hinted at what Seo-eun’s job could be to them. So we don’t know which plan he followed. But we know Kim Han-bin was already interested in her and really wanted to learn more about her. And that two women also liked Yoong-jae. That definitely could lead to some jealousy.