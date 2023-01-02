‘Single’s Inferno 2’: What Is Kim Jin-young’s Youtube Channel?

Single’s Inferno 2 has the cast keep their jobs secret. But Kim Jin-young’s secret is out since he went to paradise! Here is where you can find his YouTube channel and what last season might say about how season 2 of the Netflix show will end.

Kim Jin-young reveals his age and job on ‘Single’s Inferno 2’

Male contestant Kim Jin-young for ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2 | via Netflix

The cast isn’t allowed to talk about their age or occupation in the inferno. But luckily, Jin-young managed to get to paradise quickly.

He went with Shin Seul-ki, and they talked over dinner. The 28-year-old content creator was discharged from the UDT after four years. Jin-young works as a YouTuber and hopes to create military content in the future. Seul-ki revealed she is studying piano. They both said it was their first time meeting someone in their field.

Naturally, a big question is where fans can find Jin-young’s channel, and what kind of videos does he share?

Kim Jin-young’s YouTube Channel is dex101

Jin-young’s channel is @dex101, and it currently has 97.6k subscribers. His first video naturally shows him riding his motorcycle and answering questions.

His most popular video is him reviewing an episode of Bloody Game, a survival reality TV show. He was on it in 2021, so his review is him reflecting on his performance in the competition. His other videos are vlogs showing him traveling, working out, and eating delicious food.

It doesn’t look like there’s much military content there. But fans will probably see it later if Jin-young’s plan works out.

He isn’t the first YouTuber to do ‘Single’s Inferno’

The first season of Single’s Inferno showed a cast with interesting jobs as well. Song Ji-a was the most popular girl last year and went to paradise multiple times.

She revealed there that she’s 25 years old and a beauty content creator. That wasn’t shocking since her makeup was always done and she repeatedly wore designer clothes and accessories. Ji-a currently has 2 million subscribers. She’s still active on her account and recently shared a vlog about her decorating for Christmas.

Ji-a ended the first season with three men choosing her. She chose Kim Hyeon Joong. However, their relationship didn’t last past the show. They unfollowed each other on Instagram. Ji-a faced backlash for wearing fake designer on Single’s Inferno. Some wondered if Hyeon Joong unfollowed her because of the backlash.

“We have remained on friendly terms, and even in the middle of the airing of the show, we contacted each other here and there,” Hyeon Joong told Maeil Business Newspaper, according to Korea Boo. “Why would I have any reason to ‘cut my losses?’” He later claimed they have no ill feelings toward each other.

So YouTubers have done pretty well on the show. We will have to wait and see if Jin-young will also have to pick between multiple women on the final day. But for now, he has certainly caught the eye of multiple women.