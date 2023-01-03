‘Single’s Inferno 2’: Where Is Lim Min-su’s Online Store?

The Single’s Inferno 2 cast continues to grow. Lim Min-su revealed she has a clothing store in paradise. Find out where to find it and learn more about the model on the Netflix show.

Lim Min-su joined the ‘Single’s Inferno 2’ cast

Season 2 continues to shake things up with new cast members. Min-su and Kim Se-jun entered the inferno in episode 6.

Min-su said she laughs a lot and has a soft personality. She isn’t afraid to go for the man she wants. She planned to find someone she liked and go after him since she had a late start in the season.

The cast made dinner together and then drank after their big entrance. Min-su said she likes someone with a pretty smile and a big frame. She also looks for someone who has good manners and makes her feel comfortable.

Min-su seemed to be open to the experience of the inferno and asked the other women if it was hell. Luckily, she had the advantage of going to paradise with whoever she wanted.

Where is Lim Min-su’s online store?

Episode 7 showed Min-su making her pick for paradise. She picked YouTuber Kim Jin-young. He told her about his military experience and going into content creation.

Min-su revealed she recently started an online store and models. She’s the CEO of the company. The store is linked in the bio of her Instagram profile. It’s on Naver, and the store is called Blue Min. You find anything from skirts, pants, sweaters, and shirts on the page. She also models the clothing in a wide range of locations.

The 26 year old says she styles the clothes and models them. It looks like the store is popular since many pieces are currently sold out.

Min-su was Miss Korea in 2020

The model also competed in pageants. She was Miss Korea in 2020 and shared moments of that experience on her Instagram.

The CEO pinned a picture of her sash and crown and captioned it, “I will never forget 2020 that made my dreams come true I hope the next year is full of more unforgettable things.”

She has also shared pictures from her modeling career. Several of them show her wearing extravagant wedding dresses.

Min-su isn’t the only person in the cast interested in fashion. Episode 7 also showed Se-jun in paradise with Lee So-e. He revealed he works as a tailor in Oh Jin-taek’s shop. A clip was shown of him shaking Jin-taek’s hand while standing behind the counter, and he had long hair. This isn’t surprising since he said he’s attracted to someone who looks sharp. He also wore a suit on his first day.

Fans will have to wait and see if Min-su will find love on the show. She’s already ahead of the game by going to paradise before some of the original cast members.