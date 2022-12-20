‘Single’s Inferno 2’: Why Dong-woo Picked Seul-ki for Paradise

Single’s Inferno 2 started with surprises when it came to paradise. Shin Dong-woo revealed why he picked Shin Seul-ki over the other women back on the beach.

[SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers for Single’s Inferno 2 Episode 3.]

Dong-woo picked Seul-ki for her innocent charm on ‘Single’s Inferno’

Episode 3 showed Dong-woo and Seul-ki going to paradise together. “When I first entered and sat down, you were next to me,” he explained. “We had the same last name, so we talked briefly.”

Dong-woo said she had a “pure and innocent charm.” He admitted he found her cute.

Seul-ki revealed Dong-woo was funnier than she expected when they got water together. That made her curious and wanted to know more about him.

Shin Dong-woo is a plastic surgeon

The rules of the Netflix show allowed them to reveal more information in paradise. She said she’s studying piano at Seoul National University. Seul-ki is a senior and left during the exam period to film the show. She’s 25 years old.

Dong-woo is 32 years old and works as a plastic surgeon. He was inspired by his father, who is also a doctor. Seul-ki and the panel were surprised by this.

Did Dong-woo push Seul-ki away?

Hong Jin-kyung on ‘Single’s Inferno’ | Netflix

Dong-woo asked what the student found attractive physically. “Appearances are not actually that big of a deal for me,” Seul-ki answered. She likes to take her time to get to know people to figure out if she’s attracted to them. Seul-ki said when she likes a guy, she tells him openly. Dong-woo said she didn’t seem that forward at the moment and took it as a sign to “try harder.”

They later sat outside and talked. He asked what will happen to her feelings if she goes to paradise with another man. She answered she didn’t know.

The surgeon said he really liked her and wants to treat her nicely. He hoped to go to paradise with her again, but she didn’t know if that was the case for her.

“What is the main reason you don’t want to go back?” Dong-woo later asked in reference to the inferno on the reality TV show. “I don’t want you to ask me things like this,” she said, laughing. He apologized but tried again. Seul-ki finally told him it was too much.

The next morning, Dong-woo asked if she slept well. She asked him if he always spoke like that, but didn’t explain what she meant. It seems like Seul-ki got tired of his questions and his push for her to return his feelings.

“I definitely like someone I like,” she told Dong-woo after he asked. The pianist then said, “You know, a person’s feelings aren’t something I can get by paying money for it. So even if the person doesn’t like me, I think I’ll just respect that.”

“I can try to get him to like me, but that’s not how things work,” she continued. Dong-woo didn’t seem to take this as a hint.

It’s possible he tried too hard and pushed her away. But time will tell if he could recover.