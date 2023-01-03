‘Single’s Inferno 2’: Why Fans Think Lim Min-su ‘Wasted a Paradise Date’

Things are only getting harder on Single’s Inferno 2. Fans react to Lim Min-su’s big paradise decision on the Netflix show.

[SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers for Single’s Inferno 2 Episode 7 and 8.]

Lim Min-su on ‘Single’s Inferno 2’ | Netflix

Lim Min-su gets to know Kim Jin-young on ‘Single’s Inferno 2’

Min-su made a late entrance into Single’s Inferno in episode 6. She described herself as having a soft personality and likes to laugh. She knew she had to go after the man she wanted immediately since she had fewer days in the inferno.

Kim Jin-young caught her eye. She chose him for paradise in episode 7. Min-su revealed she’s the CEO of her own clothing store and models. They ate dinner together, and Jin-young gave her a swimming lesson.

The next day they returned to the inferno, and the ladies wrestled for a chance to go to paradise. Lee So-e won first place, Min-su second place, and Lee Nadine won third. They’ll make their picks for paradise in that order.

Jin-young told the other guys he wants to stay in the inferno and wondered if the ladies couldn’t pick the same guy. Nadine worked up the courage to talk to Jin-young. He revealed he was curious about her. But then Min-su interrupted them. Jin-young told her he hadn’t had a chance to talk to other women and told her to be careful about her decision. In the end, Min-su picked to go to paradise with Jin-young a second time, most likely knowing Nadine was going to choose him.

Fans think Min-su was rude for picking Kim Jin-young on ‘Single’s Inferno 2’

Male contestant Kim Jin-young for ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2 | via Netflix

Not everyone was supportive of Min-su’s decision. Fans reacted to the seventh episode on Reddit. One user started the thread with, “The way Min Su completely disregarded Jinyoung[‘]s feelings is so rude. She came and interrupted Nadine’s conversation with him and even Jinyoung made it clear that she should talk to other people because he wanted to continue talking to others. That was his hint in basically him telling her not to choose him. She still chose him and it was painfully awkward to watch him be blunt with her at Paradise. I feel so bad for Nadine because she continues to be nice to people who ruin her chances.”

Other viewers agreed with this take. “I’ve started to sort of dislike her lol,” one person commented. “Jinyoung kept giving her a lot of hints, so could she be that dense? In the end, he just had to straight up tell her. You could tell he wasn’t into it, and really wanted to stay back at inferno. She ruined it for Nadine as well as Seulki, and even got Jinyoung into a situation he didn’t seem too excited about.”

“Didn’t it seem like she picked him knowingly?” one commenter asked. “Like, she knew that Nadine was going to pick him, so she got in the middle of that? It was so strange to me…”

“Min su is my #1 enemy right now,” another fan commented.

“Yes thank you!” someone else added. “She couldn’t even wait for them to finish their conversation? Like girl you just [came] back from a paradise with him! She should have chosen someone else when she got the hints… she just wasted a paradise date.”

Min-su’s plan backfired in the end. Jin-young told her in paradise that he wanted to see other people. Min-su hoped to have a happy ending with him, but she doesn’t regret picking him. Fans will have to wait and see if Nadine and Jin-young will get more time together.