‘Single’s Inferno 2’: Why Marriage Could Be in Seul-ki and Jong-woo’s Future

Netflix’s Single’s Inferno hasn’t formed a married couple yet. But here is why Shin Seul-ki and Choi Jong-woo could see marriage in their future.

Seul-ki and Jong-woo left ‘Single’s Inferno 2’ together

Jong-woo knew immediately that he liked Seul-ki. But she put Shin Dong-woo and then Kim Jin-young before him. That changed when Jin-young went to paradise with Lim Min-su a second time.

Seul-ki read the book that Jong-woo gave her. She found it comforting during her time of need. The pianist revealed she planned on taking him to paradise if she won the last competition, but she lost. Jong-woo then promised to fight hard in the last competition. He did, and he won second place. His reward was taking her to paradise.

The season ended with Dong-woo, Jin-young, and Jong-woo choosing her. “Seul-ki, would you like to go get coffee with me?” Jong-woo asked.

“Thank you for approaching me with such sincerity from the beginning until the very end,” she told him before making her decision. The student picked him, and they walked away holding hands. “We can go get coffee,” he told her.

He walked away, not believing it. Jong-woo said he felt numb and his hands were sweaty. Seul-ki said Jong-woo changed the standard she set for herself, and she could be herself around him.

A monk told Jong-woo he could meet his wife on ‘Single’s Inferno 2’

he’s just like me fr



?: Single’s Inferno Season 2 pic.twitter.com/NukWx31VKF — Golden (@netflixgolden) January 13, 2023

Seul-ki was the first person to enter the inferno. She said it’d been a while since she’s dated, and the show gives her an opportunity to meet new people. The pianist said people thought she was cold at first. But after being given time to warm up, she’s fun.

“I like nice guys,” the student said. “I want someone who is considerate, someone with a friendly kind of charm. When I say I like them, they all say they like me back.”

Jong-woo was the first man to enter the inferno, and he sat next to Seul-ki. He said he has never dated someone he completely liked and was certain about that.

“I got my fortune told, and the monk said if I come on this show, I could meet someone who I might end up marrying,” the barista revealed. “So that’s how I made up my mind to do this.”

The panel seemed very impressed by this statement. They joked about monks knowing the show.

Jong-woo posted new pictures with Seul-ki

Jong-woo and Seul-ki on ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2 | via Netflix

It looks like the couple continued to date after the show. On Jan. 14, he posted two sets of photobooth pictures with Seul-ki on Instagram. Fans celebrated in the comments.

“I’m waiting for Seulki graduation [laughing emojis] with Jongwoo coffee truck [heart eye emoji],” one person commented.

“I can sleep peacefully now,” another comment reads.

“You’re both so cute together! I really hope you’ll date in real life,” one viewer wrote.

“Coffee Nation End game,” someone cheered.

Only time will tell if that monk was correct. But it looks like Jong-woo hasn’t been misled on the fact that the show at least led to a connection for him.