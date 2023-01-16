‘Single’s Inferno 2’: Why Yoong-jae Helped Jin-young in That Violent Match

The competitions increase in intensity on Netflix’s Single’s Inferno 2. The season ended with a violent wrestling match. Jo Yoong-jae explained why he took Kim Jin-young’s side over Choi Jong-woo.

Jin-young and Jong-woo fought hard to go to paradise with Seul-ki on ‘Single’s Inferno 2’

All season Jong-woo has been interested in Shin Seul-ki. But her first paradise date was with Shin Dong-woo. That ended on an awkward note.

Jin-young joined the cast, and multiple women showed interest in him. But he seemed to have a spark with Seul-ki. The first chance they got, they went to paradise together.

But Jong-woo didn’t give up after getting new competition. He gave her a book to read and helped her when she was confused by Jin-young going to paradise with other women. She told Jong-woo that she wanted to win to take him to paradise. He promised he’d fight hard to win for her.

That moment came when the men had to wrestle with each other to go to paradise. It came down to Yoong-jae, Jin-young, and Jong-woo. Yoong-jae tried to help Jin-young push Jong-woo out of bounds. It backfired, and Jong-woo beat Jin-young, getting second place. He picked Seul-ki for paradise.

Yoong-jae thought he knew what Seul-ki was thinking on ‘Single’s Inferno 2’

The final three men in the match were in an awkward position. Either they would take turns fighting someone one-on-one or team up against one person. Yoong-jae told No Backstage why he chose the latter.

“I wanted to help everyone, but it’s impossible to make a choice that satisfies everyone,” the finance man said. At that time, the minds of the participants were very divided.”

“Although I didn’t appear on the show, I talked a lot with Seul-ki and became very close with her,” he continued. “That’s why I knew Seul-ki’s thinking, and I thought that she liked Jin-young. So it’s true that I had a desire to connect Jin-young and Seul-ki. However, other than that, it was off to the match. It seemed short on air, but in reality the fight went on for over 30 minutes.”

He ended his answer with, “inevitably, there came a situation where I had to step in there in the middle. So the three of them got mixed up and fought in the end, and I only attacked Jong-woo at the last moment. I didn’t just attack Jong-woo from the start.”

Luckily, the match didn’t lead to any bad blood. Yoong-jae said he’s friends with everyone and keeps in touch with them.

No one knew about Seul-ki and Jong-woo’s conversation

Jin-young, Jong-woo, and Yoong-jae in ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2 Episode 8 | via Netflix

It makes sense that Yoong-jae didn’t know Seul-ki wanted to go with Jong-woo. The cast watched the episodes together for a YouTube video, and they were surprised by Seul-ki and Jong-woo’s conversation.

Jin-young learned for the first time that Seul-ki did want Jong-woo to win. So although Yoong-jae thought he was helping Seul-ki, that wasn’t the case.