‘Single’s Inferno 2’: Yoong-jae Reveals Why He Picked Seo-un for Paradise

Single’s Inferno 2 is back with a new cast trying to go to paradise. Jo Yoong-jae revealed the reason for his surprising choice of picking Choi Seo-un.

[SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers for Single’s Inferno 2 Episode 3.]

Yoong-jae was in a love triangle on ‘Single’s Inferno 2’

Yoong-jae was popular immediately after the cast arrived. He drank ice water with Lee So-e and Park Se-jeong.

It seemed like he clicked more with Se-jeong because he helped her with a splinter and kept asking if she was OK. But So-e found a way to talk with him more and won the challenge. She picked Yoong-jae and Choi Jong-woo for her reward meal.

Yoong-jae paid more attention to her while eating. But it was surprising that he didn’t pick So-e or Se-jeong for paradise.

Yoong-jae picked Seo-un for her bubbly personality on ‘Single’s Inferno 2’

Episode 3 of the Netflix series showed the two couples enjoying paradise. Yoong-jae and Seo-un enjoyed a big meal and talked about what drew them to each other.

“You never give any negative feedback, do you?” Seo-un asked. “I mean, it seems like you’re always saying nice things.”

“I think you’re the same way in a way,” Yoong-jae replied. “I tend to try to live positively. But it feels like you’re kind of a bubbly person?”

Seo-un agreed that she’s usually bubbly. He revealed that was his first impression of her when they first talked. “I was very curious about you,” he later said. “I usually like bubbly people a lot. And I thought you were super bubbly. But you’re such a bubbly person that I wasn’t sure if you were just bubbly to me.”

However, he wondered if that was just her personality or if she was interested in him.

They revealed their ages and jobs in paradise

Lee Da-hee on ‘Single’s Inferno’ | Netflix

Paradise is the one place the singles can reveal their ages and occupations to each other on the reality TV show. Seo-un is 28 years old, and Yoong-jae is 32 years old. Seo-un thought he was younger by his looks.

She then revealed she’s a painter. The Pratt Institute grad works in Korea as an abstract artist. Yoong-jae works as a stockbroker in Yeouido. They seemed thrilled to learn this information about each other, and said they were having fun.

Their day ended with Seo-un sleeping alone in the bed and Yoong-jae sleeping in a cot at the foot of the bed. They thanked each other and said they hoped they’ll return to paradise in the future. Seo-un said she won’t forget the day, and they had great timing.

So it looks like their connection might continue. But there is still a lot of time left for things to change. Singles have to pick new people for paradise and new people are coming to the inferno in future episodes. It’s also possible Yoong-jae might try to continue to get to know Se-jeong after their good start in the inferno.