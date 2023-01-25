‘Single’s Inferno’: Meet Oh Jin-taek’s Girlfriend – and It’s Not Kang So-yeon

With Netflix‘s Single’s Inferno Season 2 being another success, fans are curious about what the first season cast has been up to. Over a year has passed, and the cast has gone on with their lives. Interestingly, the ending couples did not reveal their official relationships. Fans speculated Single’s Inferno couple Oh Jin-taek and Kang So-yeon were dating secretly. But fans will be interested to know Jin-taek has a new woman in his life – Lily Baek.

Oh Jin-taek in ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 1 | via Netflix

Jin-taek and So-yeon were a popular couple in the first season

Returning to Single’s Inferno, Jin-taek and So-yeon were a match made in heaven when they arrived on the island. Both contestants seemed like a perfect fit and had inherent chemistry. Like Yoong-jae and Seo-eun in Single’s Inferno Season 2, Jin-taek and So-yeon were an endgame couple.

But there were a few hiccups that were resolved, and the two went to Paradise together more than once. It was no surprise when the two left Inferno together. After the Single’s Inferno finale, fans were eager to know if the two were officially dating. The Single’s Inferno producers explained it was up to the cast to reveal their relationships.

Fans soon started digging for clues and found a few nuggets of gold. As So-yeon is a Youtuber, fans noticed a man in the background of one of her videos with the same outfit Jin-taek wore in an Instagram post. In interviews, Jin-taek also showed his great admiration for So-yeon and their time together on the island. Later, fans began to speculate they did date for a brief time. A year later, it is now 100% clear that Single’s Inferno Jin-taek and So-yeon are not together. Jin-taek is confirmed to have a girlfriend.

‘Single’s Inferno’ Jin-taek is dating CEO and founder Lily Baek

According to Koreaboo, Jin-taek has a new love in his life. The lucky woman is Lily Baek, who started as a PR intern before climbing the ranks in her career. In 2014, she became the CEO and founder of W/E marketing communication, specializing in fashion, lifestyle, and beauty.

The official W/E site reads, “With 7 years of career experience with superclass clients including Chanel, Audi, adidas Originals, GQ Korea, Style.com, Moët & Chandon, DUXIANA, Westin Chosun Hotel and Daelim Museum, Lily was able to strategically launch an American lifestyle brand Incase and successfully create brand awareness in Korea by driving large-scale media relations, retail marketing and content creation.”

Based in Seoul, the company has worked with some of Korea’s most well-known names in the industry. “We accurately analyze the client’s needs, curate influencers or artists that perfectly fit the brand campaign/project, develop contents from a variety of angles and effectively tell the story not only on traditional medias but also on digital and social medias,” explains the company site.

Baek also launched Ready to Wellness in 2020, focusing on the “first wellness-focused lifestyle brand in Korea.” It is unclear when Jin-taek and Baek started dating, but she has been actively posting photos of them together on social media. On her Instagram, @lily_beak, fans can see the happy couple enjoying the sunset in Bangkok, taking driving trips, and spending the holidays together.

‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2’s Se-jun works alongside Jin-taek

Before Se-jun revealed his background on Single’s Inferno Season 2, fans had dug up his connection to Jin-taek. Fans could not help but scratch their heads about why Se-jun looked so familiar. It was soon revealed that Se-jun works as a tailor at Jin-taek’s tailor shop, Ascottage.

Going back to Jin-taek’s job video from the first season, Se-jun appears in the background. But unlike Single’s Inferno Season 2, Se-jun was sporting long hair. He has yet to reveal why he decided to join the dating series, but it can be speculated that it was under the influence of Jin-taek. For Single’s Inferno, the contestants can be scouted, recommended by friends, or apply to join.