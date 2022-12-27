‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2: Did Dong-woo Draw the Line With Nadine After Revealing Their Careers?

From the get-go, fans saw a connection between Dong-woo and Nadine on Netflix‘s Single’s Inferno Season 2. But there was some turmoil when Dong-woo went to Paradise with Seul-ki, but the date ended awkwardly and in disaster. Dong-woo redeemed himself and chose Nadine for the second round. Fans were eager to see Dong-woo’s reaction to Nadine’s career, knowing she is a pre-med student. But Dong-woo seems to have drawn the line after learning the truth.

[SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers for Single’s Inferno 2.]

Nadine and Dong-woo from ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2 | via Netflix

Nadine reveals she is a pre-med student at Harvard in ‘Singles’s Inferno’ Season 2

The second round of couples that went to Paradise included Nadine and Dong-woo. After his disastrous date with Seul-ki, fans knew he would have a better time with Nadine at the resort. And it was true. As fans know, Dong-woo revealed he was 32 years old and a plastic surgeon. He is also fluent in English and spent a year in Los Angeles.

He agreed to speak English with her to add some flare to the atmosphere and make Nadine more comfortable. It is safe to say that Dong-woo impressed not only Nadine with his abilities. But the most anticipated aspect of their date in Paradise was Dong-woo learning what Nadine does for a living.

According to the Instagrams of the Single’s Inferno Season 2 cast, Nadine is a pre-med student at Harvard University in Boston. It would explain her fluent English with no accent. As fans speculated, Dong-woo did guess that Nadine was a student. But he never expected her to be a pre-med student and was stunned. Like Nadine, fans were also surprised at the age gap between the two, with Nadine being 23 years old.

With Nadine and Dong-woo in the medical field, fans hoped they would find even more common ground to develop a relationship while on Single’s Inferno Season 2. To everyone’s surprise, Dong-woo drew the line and might have wounded his chances.

Dong-woo tells Nadine she should reach out to other guys while on the island

Nadine and Dong-woo found common ground after learning she is a pre-med student with ambitions to become a surgeon. Nadine also expressed she is interested in plastic surgery like Dong-woo. But the tides take a dark turn. He explains that Nadine will be busy returning to school and the states. It seems he is beginning to question their stability as a possible couple with the same careers. He even asked how it would work if Nadine found a partner. She explained she is often in Korea during holidays and breaks.

Single’s Inferno Season 2 has gotten tense between Nadine and Dong-woo due to what he says next. He asks Nadine how she approaches relationships. Is she rational or emotional? Nadine explains that is rational, even more so due to past experiences in dating. Dong-woo accurately deduces she becomes rational to avoid getting hurt.

But Dong-woo tells the truth and says he is emotional in relationships and “I always follow my heart.” It seems that Dong-woo has changed his demeanor when he tells Nadine, “I hope you approach more guys.” But he makes clear that he is not only speaking about Inferno but in life.

Nadine had previously expressed she does not take the initiative often, and speaking to Dong-woo was out of her comfort zone. He tells Nadine, “Just like you reached out to me. I think it’s better to reach out to other guys too, as well.”

Nadine is showing chemistry with Jin-young on ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2

Returning from Paradise in Single’s Inferno Season 2, Nadine and Dong-woo do not necessarily show awkwardness toward each other. But it is clear that Nadine took his advice to heart and approached newcomer Jin-young to talk. As fans know, Jin-young went to Paradise with Seul-ki, and sparks flew. Fans would think they are an ideal couple until seeing how freely Nadine talks to Jin-young.

While at the Ice Water station, Nadine and Jin-young show immense chemistry and free-flowing conversation. He even accommodates her by speaking some English. It seems that Jin-young and Nadine have similar interests when it comes to love.

Nadine explains she does not like a clingy relationship and independence. Like before, she admires someone passionate about their career. Jin-young admits he is curious about her, and Nadine does the ‘I’m watching you’ signal to imply going to Paradise together.

To the fans’ lovely surprise, Jin-young bursts out in laughter. The chemistry is there, even more so when Jin-young says her broken Korean is attractive and Nadine admits he is “oddly cute.” Even the hosts of Single’s Inferno agree they are awkwardly cute together.

Single’s Inferno Season 2 is available weekly on Netflix.