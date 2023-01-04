‘Single’s Inferno Season 2 Episode 8: The Men’s Wrestling Match Was Unnecessary

Netflix‘s dating reality series Single’s Inferno Season 2 is close to its finale. The only way to really find out if there is a spark is by going to Paradise in Single’s Inferno Season 2. For a chance at a night of luxury, the contestants have to complete challenges. But the men’s wrestling match in Single’s Inferno Season 2 Episode 8 had some fans cringing at its absurdity.

Jong-woo wins a trip to Paradise after getting down and dirty in ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2 Episode 8

As fans know, one contestant who has yet to go to Paradise is Jong-woo. So close to the finale, he has a lot at stake as he has his heart set on Seul-ki, who also developed feelings for Jin-young. But Seul-ki has admitted to falling for Jong-woo’s inherent kindness toward her and drive to prove himself to her. But Jong-woo had yet to win a challenge for a date to Paradise with her.

It all changed in Single’s Inferno Season 2 Episode 8. Previously, the women had wrestled for their dates. Now it was time for the men. Shirtless and ready, they entered the hollowed-out pit on the beach. The rules are simple. All the male contestants must wrestle one another and get them out of the pit. Once both feet are outside, they are eliminated.

The first to be eliminated were Dong-woo, Han-bin, and Si-jun, who had willingly given up. But like the hosts of Single’s Inferno Season 2, audiences saw the jaw-dropping tension between all the men to win. There was no denying that some of the male contestants had something to prove against one another and to the woman they desired.

At one point, Dong-woo’s skin turned red, and he was bleeding from a scrape on his knee. But as Yoong-jae, Jin-young, and Jong-woo were the last in the pit, the raw tension was palpable. Whoever won first place gets the first pick of their date to Paradise. In a dramatic battle, Jin-young and Jong-woo were hoisted out of the pit. The final results led to Yoong-jae winning first place and Jong-woo in second.

Some fans feel the wrestling match was unneeded and too barbaric in ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2

Not only were the female contestants cringing while watching the men wrestle, but the hosts knew it was a battle to win between Jin-young and Jong-woo. It was clear that the match was personal between the two male contestants in Single’s Inferno Season 2 Episode 8.

A fan on Reddit commented, “That last wrestling fight between the guys was kinda sad to watch because it was very clear that it was personal. I also found it completely unnecessary to have on the show, the guys are vulnerable and to have them wrestle each other like that when their emotions are high isn’t providing them a safe environment. Reality show or not I didn’t think it was cool at all.”

Audiences could see that Jong-woo was close to tears when it was announced that he had won second place. He knew that Yoong-jae would choose Seo-eun, allowing him to pick Seukl-ki. Another fan commented, “The guys wrestling was hard to watch… I can tell jinyoung and jongwoo weren’t just fighting for the camera but deadass fighting with emotions (and maybe even anger) involved.. or maybe it was just the editing/filming that made it look that way idk.”

The men’s wrestling matches have been a part of the dating show since the first season. It allows the men to show off their physicality in front of the women and win a trip to Paradise based on strength.

Will going to Paradise with Jong-woo seal the deal for Seul-ki?

Single’s Inferno Season 2 Episode 8 was a big milestone for Jong-woo. Fans know Seul-ki had a sizzling date with Jin-young in Paradise. Sadly, Jong-woo has only been able to express how he feels to Seul-ki on the island after losing many opportunities to go to the resort.

So close to the end of the dating series, he had finally won his chance to be with Seul-ki and talk freely. But will their date to Paradise change Seul-ki’s feelings? The hosts deduced that Jin-young has yet to affirm his feelings for her, which is one reason Seul-ki is unsure.

A fan on Reddit comments, “Honestly Jinyoung still has this in the bag. If he opens up to Seulki about his feelings before she goes to Paradise with Jungwoo, she’ll end up choosing him in the end. She wants him too! But the mixed signals and the limited time they’ve had with each other isn’t helping.”

Fans will have to wait and see what happens. With Jong-woo picking Seul-ki, Jin-young will likely choose Nadine. He, too, showed his curiosity to know more about her.