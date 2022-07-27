‘Singles Inferno’ Season 2: Everything We Know So Far

It has been seven months since Netflix first hit South Korean dating-reality series Single’s Inferno. The dating series was a smashing success, with global fans hooked on the drama of a group of male and female participants who traveled to a deserted island to find love. While the series developed turmoil after its release, it created a fan base. Thankfully, Netflix is producing Single’s Inferno Season 2, which promises to be even hotter.

‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2 will have more contestants and episodes

On April 12, 2022, Netflix announced Single’s Inferno would return for a second season. The new season will follow the same format of a group of contestants venturing to a deserted island off the coast of South Korea. While there, they cannot access the outside world and must fend for themselves with the food and materials given to them.

The key rule is that the contestants do not know each other’s ages and professions. As they develop feelings, they go through challenges to win the opportunity to go to Paradise, a luxury resort. According to Netflix Tudum, “Not only will there be a new batch of sexy singles vying for love, but more contestants will be added to the lineup.”

Single’s Inferno Season 2 will also go from eight episodes to 10. It can be speculated that the new season will use the same filming locations. Producer Kim Na-hyun explained to Netflix, “We filmed on Saseungbong-do, an uninhabited island on the west coast of [South] Korea. It’s very beautiful since nature remains untouched.”

When it comes to finding contestants, the producers took to social media. “There were also a lot of people who applied after seeing our recruitment posters. We received recommendations from friends of friends and reached out to PR teams in colleges and companies as well,” explained Kim Jae-won. It is likely the new season will recruit contestants the same way.

RELATED: ‘Single’s Inferno’ Contestants Are Not too Keen on Returning for a Season 2

When will ‘Single’s’ Inferno’ Season 2 premiere on Netflix?

According to Netflix, fans can expect Single’s Inferno Season 2 in December. They explain the new, longer and sizzling season will be “heating you up even longer through the holidays.” After the first season aired, the contestants explained they filmed during the hot summer months.

Kim Jae-won confirmed the cast filmed from the end of June into July. Due to the producers developing two more episodes, the contestants will be on the deserted island for longer.

According to Korea JoongAng Daily, “From the feedback we’ve heard from the contestants, they pointed out that the time period of eight nights and nine days seem to be too short for them to really get to know each other, so we might consider expanding the number of days,” explained Kim.

The question remains if the new season will address the prior contestants and will bring back the panel of hosts.

RELATED: ‘Single’s Inferno’: From Scandals to Rumors, How the Netflix Show Turned Contestants Into Celebrities and Put Them Under the Microscope

The old contestants of the first season will likely not return

While the first season was a major success, there were a few hiccups in the aftermath. Song Ji-a faced backlash from netizens for buying and wearing fake designer items. The scandal also led her to set away from social media. Some of the male contestants also face scrutiny over their demeanor on the show. While fans were unaware of certain medical conditions and faulty editing.

While a majority of the contestants are not in current relationships, fans still speculate about a few romances that developed. But the producers confirm a reunion special or the return of the prior contestants for Single’s Inferno Season 2 is not likely.

“As of now, unfortunately, we don’t have a reunion special planned. Following the show, some of the participants suffered backlash on social media. I don’t want to add to the burden of these participants, who have gone back to their everyday lives,” said Kim.

It is unclear if the first season’s hosts will return. Lee Da-hee, Kyuhyun, Hong Jin-kyung and Jung Han-hae gave insight and commentary during the first season. None have confirmed their return.

RELATED: ‘Single’s Inferno’ Song Ji-a Resurfaces Months After Scandal