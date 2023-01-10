‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2 Finale: Why Jin-young Ultimately Did Not Pick [Spoiler]

The cool Jin-young is one of the most popular male contestants on Netflix‘s Single’s Inferno Season 2. He is a favorite and spiced things up the moment he arrived and had a bit of a bad-boy aura. Unsurprisingly, he captured the interest of Seul-ki, Nadine, Se-jeong, and newcomer Min-su. But as the dating series continued, Jin-young set his sights on Seul-ki and Nadine. As Jin-young finally got to go to Paradise with Nadine, revealing their careers led to some trouble during the Single’s Inferno Season 2 finale.

Jin-young prior to ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2 finale | via Netflix

Fans noticed Jin-young and Nadine hit it off from the start of the dating series

In the beginning, there were promising sparks between Nadine and Dong-woo. He catered to her well and spoke some English to help her feel comfortable. But after their Paradise date, Dong-woo kindly pushed Nadine away after they revealed their career in Single’s Inferno Season 2. Being a surgeon himself, Dong-woo knew Nadine’s life would be busy as she pursued pre-med and medical school. After that relationship sizzled out, Nadine found common ground with Jin-young.

Fans saw them as an endgame couple for their inherent chemistry toward one another. Nadine made him laugh and smile when she cutely suggested going to Paradise together. Jin-young also mentioned how her broken Korean is “cute.” But Nadine and fans were aware that Jin-young was also interested in Seul-ki.

During the women’s wrestling match, Nadine had lost to Min-su when she picked him to go to Paradise. With no clear decision, she picked Yoong-jae. But when it came to the men’s wrestling match in Single’s Inferno Season 2 Episode 8, it was clear that Jin-young was fighting to take Seul-ki to Paradise. But with Jong-woo winning second place, he resorted to the next person he was interested in, Nadine. The Single’s Inferno Season 2 finale takes a turn when Jin-young and Nadine talk about their careers.

Jin-young did not choose Nadine because she is a student during the ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2 finale

Nadine and Jin-young reveal their ages on their date to Paradise in the ninth episode. Nadine accurately guessed that he was a Youtuber and was intrigued when he explained he made content about tactical training, guns, and more. He later revealed he was in the UDT. Nadine surprised him when she revealed she was in the ROTC for a year and is a good shooter.

But like Dong-woo, Jin-young was surprised when Nadine revealed she is a pre-med student with ambitions to attend medical school. It seems that Nadine’s ambitious career in the medical field was also the downfall of Jin-young and his feelings for her in the Single’s Inferno Season 2 finale. While he knows Seul-ki is also a student, Nadine is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

During his one-on-one with Seul-ki in the finale, he admitted he wanted to settle down and find someone for whom he could just have feelings. He wanted someone “who had a stable life before coming here.” While speaking to Seul-ki, it is clear his mind is also on Nadine.

“The aspect I was concerned about was her occupation. She’s still a student. She probably has a long way ahead of her, probably has many things she wants to do. I thought I might not be able to be by her side during those times, so I’m conflicted about that,” explained Jin-young. While his reasoning also applies to Seul-ki, a piano student, he is referring more to Nadine. She will return to Boston to finish her pre-med career and go on a long journey to become a doctor.

Who did Jin-young end up with in the ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2 finale?

Nadine’s ambitions for herself seemed too much for both Dong-woo and Jin-young. When it came time to reveal the final couples in the Single’s Inferno Season 2 finale, fans lost hope for Nadine and Jin-young. But he fooled fans when he went to stand beside her, but it was only to say goodbye.

He told her he would be supportive of her dreams until the very end. Jin-young ultimately chose Seul-ki alongside Jong-woo and Dong-woo. To everyone’s surprise, Seul-ki followed her heart and picked Jong-woo during the Single’s Inferno Season 2 finale.

She explained that she wanted to be with someone who liked her from the start. Jong-woo had also changed her mindset about the type of guy she wanted to be with. In the end, fans know Jin-young lost because he never made Seul-ki feel confident in his feelings for her. During their one-on-one talk before the finale, it was noticeable that Seul-ki had made up her mind. Jin-young brazenly said he had not decided and there was still time to see what would happen. His comments on the type of person he wanted might have had Seul-ki believing it was her.

