‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2: Jin-young Isn’t a Casanova Like on the Series: ‘I Am Awkward With Women’

Kim Jin-young from Netflix‘s Single’s Inferno Season 2 captured the hearts of fans and hosts when he arrived on the island. He strolled into the series with a cool-guy attitude and aloofness to him. Not to mention he also had a bad-boy edge. Many were enamored with his blunt yet charming way of flirting. While appearing like a casanova on Single’s Inferno Season 2, the UDT soldier reveals he has never had good luck with women.

Jin-young with Seul-ki prior to ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2 finale | via Netflix

Jin-young had everyone stunned by his openly blunt way of speaking on ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2

Before getting to know Jin-young, he established an air of dominance as a late male contestant on the Korean dating series. He showed off his bravado when easily winning the capture-the-flag wrestling match. By all means, Jin-young appeared confident when it came to flirty tendencies and with the female contestants.

In his bio interview, he said he only needed seconds to know if someone is the one. He also got brownie points for riding a motorcycle and enjoying spending time in the gym. But Jin-young gained a few chuckles and praise from the Single’s Inferno Season 2 hosts on his first choice date with Seo-eun and Seul-ki. While being a gentleman and cutting up their food, he bluntly stated, “Help yourselves.”

Seo-eun and Seul-ki could not help but laugh the same way the hosts died. Jin-young admitted to being nervous. Later on, in Single’s Inferno Season 2, he had a Paradise date with Seul-ki. Seul-ki joked if he would carry her bag for her, and he was about to. But Seul-ki joked she could do it, and Jin-young replied, “Okay, carry it.”

Many would think Jin-young has a very natural aloofness that works for his image. But many soon realized he has difficulty showing his emotions. It would lead to his demise in the Single’s Inferno Season 2 finale with Seul-ki. But Jin-young reveals to Agent H that he has never been a casanova.

Jin-young admits what fans found cute in the series are a result of his awkward habits

Fans learned Jin-young is close friends with Physical 100 contestant Agent H. Agent H invited his friend for an interview on his Youtube channel, @MissionPossible_AgentH, about his experience on the dating show. Also, his ideas of romance and Jin-young’s ideal type. But from their discussion emerged the truth behind Jin-young’s dating habits.

Jin-young was the opposite of what fans would have expected in high school. He explained he was a “class clown” and collected change with his friends to go to a karaoke bar. Above all, he would go home to watch One Piece, Bleach, and Naruto. A teen Jin-young was far from a heartthrob and admitted he would freeze in front of girls. “I was a broken machine,” he explained. To Agent H’s surprise, Jin-young revealed he never dated in high school and felt he was not supposed to. He never even had his first kiss back in the day.

Looking back at his younger years, Jin-young never developed the tricks of the trade when it came to flirting. It surprised him when Single’s Inferno Season 2 fans found his antics charming. “Those are not what you’d call pro moves. Just saying, ‘help yourself.’ It’s not suave, and it’s not sweet either,” said Jin-young. “I don’t mean to act that way. But I think that happens because I am awkward with women. Because I still have those habits, I unconsciously become awkward.”

Looking back, it was not too far-fetched that Jin-young developed a strong bond with Nadine. Someone who made him feel comfortable, made him laugh and had a “strong” persona. But to this day, he still gets clumsy around women.

Jin-young genuinely thought Seul-ki did not have a problem with her bag

Agent H poked some fun at his friend with breaded pork cutlets to munch on in Part 1 of the interview. Jin-young joked “karma” was coming back to bite him. Unable to gloss over the subject, Agent H asked what he was thinking when he told Seul-ki she could carry her own bag.

Jin-young admits he had an internal battle on whether or not to ask if she needed help. He believed showing too much kindness could be overbearing. But if someone asked, he would gladly do it. After eyeing the bag for a while, he asked Seul-ki, who said she could carry it. Jin-young thought nothing of it. Agent H commented that her bag did look heavy. “But, she said it’s okay. I thought she had no problem carrying her own bag,” said Jin-young.

The suave Jin-young fans saw on Single’s Inferno Season 2 is not the whole story. Fans can admit the truth behind his awkwardness with women makes him even more swoon-worthy.