‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2: Jin-young’s Ideal Type Is a TWICE Idol Over a Popular Korean Actor

When it came to Netflix‘s Single’s Inferno Season 2, Jin-young was a curveball as a new contestant who captured the eyes of a few female contestants. The former UDT soldier and Youtuber had a drama-filled time on the deserted island between Seul-ki and Nadine. Jin-young claimed to need only three seconds to feel a spark, but what is his ideal type? He has one clear choice between a TWICE idol and a Korean actor.

Kim Jin-young from ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2 has an ideal type | via Netflix

Jin-young worried fans with his ambitions for love in ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2

While the contestants of the Korean dating reality series began their journey to possible love, they were given a sursie with the arrival of Jin-young. His aloof persona immediately caught attention and soon started a love triangle between him, Seul-ki, and Jong-woo. He also dealt with his growing feelings for Seul-ki and his bond with Nadine.

By the Single’s Inferno Season 2 finale, fans became clear on where Jin-young would stand. Fans also realized the minor errors Jin-young committed along the way that lost him Seul-ki’s heart in Single’s Inferno Season 2. But what was Jin-young hoping to find on the island?

In his bio interview, he explained he wants to feel that special spark with someone. Regarding his ideal type, he seemed to prefer a more soft-spoken and demure person like Seul-ki. During the finale, he revealed he had not had time to settle down since leaving the military.

When it comes to a relationship, he wanted to find someone with a stable life and would not be able to take care of both her and himself. He explains, “I think I wanted to be with someone whom I simply like and to whom my heart leans toward.”

Jin-young reveals to Agent H his ideal type is TWICE’s Sana

After the premiere of Physical 100, fans learned the swoon-worthy Agent H has a deep connection to Single’s Inferno’s Season 2 Jin-young. They are both UDT soldiers, work for the same entertainment production company, and participated in Netflix’s unscripted series. In a new video on Agent H’s YouTube, MissionPossible_AgentH, he talks to Jin-young about their experiences on the show.

Getting down to the juicy details, Agent H asked Jin-young what he looks for in a partner. Jin-young admitted he admires someone who takes care of themselves physically. Agent H asked the important question of what celebrity is his ideal type. Single’s Inferno Season 2’s Jin-young revealed it is TWICE’s Sana.

In terms of looks, he admired that she is “cute, sexy, and a bit innocent-looking.” But to everyone’s surprise, his ideal type is also 20th Century Girl actor Kim Yoo-jung. The 23-year-old actor is well known for her K-drama roles in Love in the Moonlight, Lovers of the Red Sky, and Backstreet Rookie.

But Agent H wanted a concrete ideal type. The UDT soldier made Jin-young pick between Sana and Kim. In a heartbeat, Jin-young picked Sana. He explains she debuted when he started the military and was blown away by their music video. As a longtime fan, Jin-young stuck to his bias.

What is Jin-young up to now after ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2?

Since the dating series, the cast has been in the spotlight, taking to social media, interviews, and talking to fans. Some contestants are in their dating rumors phase, with Seo-eun and Yoong-jae in an official relationship after Single’s Inferno’s Season 2. Nadine has returned to continue her pre-med studies at Harvard. Meanwhile, the male cast has become good friends as Se-jun and So-e are amid dating rumors.

For Jin-young, he continues his ambitions to create military-based content on YouTube. Over the past few days on his Youtube channel, dex101, he has posted new vlogs of a photo shoot and his trip to Thailand. When it comes to love, he is presumably still single and looking for the right girl.

Jin-young revealed to Agent H he, too, was asked to join Physical 100 but felt inadequate among the other possible contestants. Instead, he opted for the challenge of the dating series.