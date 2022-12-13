‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2: Meet the Main Cast of the Korean Reality Series, Instagram, Age, Job, and More

The turmoil of love, feelings, and the sweltering heat of the deserted island return in Netflix‘s Single’s Inferno Season 2. Participants willingly venture to the island, hoping to find love and a relationship before their time is up. But one fundamental rule about the dating series is that no one is allowed to reveal their ages, professions, or personal lives while on the island. By only going to Paradise in Single’s Inferno Season 2 will the cast know more about each other. But the cast’s Instagrams are already public and reveal some aspects of who they are.

Shin Seul-ki is confident in her appearance in ‘Single’s Inferno ‘Season 2

Shin Seul-ki is the first female cast member to be introduced on Single’s Inferno Season 2. Wearing a floral blue dress, Seul-ki explains many people initially find her to be cold and snobbish. But once getting to know her, she has a warm personality. Her biggest asset is her round eyes. But fans want to know more about her than the dating series has revealed so far.

Her Instagram is @shinseulkee, and she has over 15K followers so far. So far, figuring out Seul-ki’s age is a mystery as her Instagram does not reveal any birthday celebration posts. But her posts do reveal her possible profession. In November 2019, she posted a photo of her at the Seoul National University and the International Piano Academy. But she was not a guest but a participant. Could it be that she is a professional pianist? Another post shows her attending another recital.

The Single’s Inferno Season 2 cast member has also traveled to Budapest and is a fan of Judy from Zootopia. Seul-ki also seems to be a fan of American romance movies like 10 Things I Hate About You and Titanic.

Park Se-jeong’s Instagram shows her attending luxury brand events like Tiffany

After Seul-ki, fans meet Park Se-jeong. The Single’s Inferno Season 2 cast mate quickly became a fan-favorite for her more confident demeanor and sexiness. In her bio intro, she even explains she wants to find a partner just at hot as she is, and her biggest asset is her sexy body.

But who is Se-jeong outside of Inferno? Her Instagram, @jennonpark, reveals a lot about the contestant. Like Seul-ki, Se-jeong’s age is still a mystery for now.

Her social media reveals she is well-traveled, having been to New York. According to her posts, Se-jeong might be an influencer or model herself. Her posts include luxury events like Bottega Veneta, Tiffany, and a Barney’s New York event in Seoul. Unlike her appearance in Single’s Inferno Season 2, Se-jeong’s recent posts show her with long pink hair.

‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2 cast member Choi Jong-woo is a cute mystery

The first male contestant to appear on the island in Single’s Inferno Season 2 is Choi Jong-woo. He is tall, handsome, and has a boyish charm and an attractive smile. But his Instagram, @jvvcful, leaves little to explore about who he is in real life. His page has very few posts that give away anything about his age or profession.

One of his posts shows him modeling basic T-shirts, while another shows him wearing an apron. Could the Single’s Inferno cast member be a part-time model? During his bio for the dating series, he revealed he was once a soccer player. But he does not hint if it is still his profession or something related.

Jong-woo does have a Youtube channel, @choi2451, with one Vlog video. For now, he has over 8k followers on social media.

Lee So-e is the dating series’s cute and shy contestant fans love

Fans soon become enamored with Lee So-e’s shy and sweet demeanor. She explains she can be calm, but her real persona shines through her love of dancing. Sadly, fans will get nothing from her Instagram account, @e._.soi. With only a few posts, learning her age and profession is tricky.

One post does show her speaking with others in a dressing room. She does tag a visual artist and videographer, @hyunxu_1ll7. In another post, she tags her friend. Her friend’s Instagram reveals she is part of the HanYang University theater department. It may be that So-e is still a university student interested in theater, dance, or entertainment.

Jo Yoong-jae has multiple female cast members interested in him on ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2

Jo Yoong-jae is a favorite among the male contestants thanks to his thoughtfulness and kindness toward others. He has already captured the interest of three female cast members within the first two days on the island. His Instagram, @yoongkda, does give a little bit away about his personal life.

The charming stud has almost 2k followers and posts photos out in nature, eating good food, and his graduation. His age is yet to be determined, but in August, he posted a picture of himself with his younger sister. Coincidentally his graduation robe says HanYang University. It is the same university that might be connected to So-e. Fans can assume Yoong-jae is in his mid-20s.

His Youtube channel, @yoong-jae, revealed his greatest hobby. The Single’s Inferno Season 2 cast member is an avid camper and posts videos of his trips, gear, and more.

Lee Nadine is a Harvard student in the United States who wants to find love

Lee Nadine was the contestant that likely surprised fans and the other participants. Based on her first name alone, fans would have guessed that she does not likely reside in Korea. And it is correct. During her introduction bio, she alternated between Korean and perfect English. But her English has a perfect American accent. She also reveals she played lacrosse and soccer in high school and lacrosse in college.

Nadine’s Instagram, @deeenerss, reveals more of who she is. Her profile has over 61K followers and reveals she lives in Boston, Massachusetts, and attends Harvard University as a pre-med student. Her Instagram stories show a thesis paper for the Degree in Bachelor of Art in the subject of Neuroscience. Nadine also posts photos with her friends and family and works as a model. She also has a Youtube channel with her family, @nimo_fam.

On the Youtube channel, Nadine reacts to her old acceptance video into Harvard. The old video is dated to 2018. Seeing as most students attend college at 18, it can be speculated that Nadine is roughly 22 years old.

Kim Han-bin is the resident chef on the island in ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2

Like the first season, Moon Se-hoon was the chef for the cast in Single’s Inferno. It was later revealed that he is a professional chef and owns a restaurant. The cycle seems to repeat in Single’s Inferno Season 2 with cast member Kim Han-bin. He took the initiative and showed impressive knife skills when cutting white radish. Could Han-bin be a chef or a cook in real life?

His Instagram, @domestic_seal, has photos of his everyday life with friends and cute photos of his mother. But his profile shows no indication of how old Han-bin is or his profession. In 2019, he posted a picture of his graduation photoshoot. But some fans of the Youtube channel, LookGating, would recognize Han-bin.

Han-bin has appeared in multiple videos about dating for the YouTube channel. In one video dating back 11 months, fans will learn the age of the Single’s Inferno Season 2 cast member. At the time, he was 23 years old and “recharging at home.” Fans feel he resembles Twenty-Five Twenty-One actor Nam Joo-hyuk.

Shin Dong-woo has a connection with Nadine in the dating reality series

Shin Dong-woo is the last male contestant to join the cast of Single’s Inferno Season 2 – for now. In his bio, he explains he is into sports, loves playing basketball, and keeps in good physical form. His Instagram, @darricksss, leaves little to explore about his personal life, career, and age.

Fans can speculate that he is likely in his mid-20s. His social media page has over 14k followers and includes professional photos of him and his impressive physique. Unsurprisingly, he is an avid gym-goer to stay in shape. For now, Dong-woo remains a bit of a mystery.

‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2 cast member Choi Seo-eun was Miss Korea in 2021

While on the island, Choi Seo-eun has some of the male contestants dazzled by her sweet and ethereal demeanor. But her personal life is something to ogle at as her Instagram, @4x4ischoi, reveals she was crowned Miss Korea in 2021. Alongside her duties that come with the crown, Seo-eun also seems to be a model for cosmetic brands and magazines.

She has posted photos as an influence with J’Adore perfume by Dior, attended events for Lamborghini, and posed for Your Vibes Magazine. Some brands she has worked with include Ultra V Cosmetics, Celepiderme, and more. Her Instagram posts do not reveal her age. But according to the Korea Times, Seo-eun was 26 years when she won Miss Korea, and attended Pratt Institute’s School of Art, in Brooklyn, New York.