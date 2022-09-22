‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2: Netflix’s Tudum Korea Trailer Hints the Return of Shin Ji-yeon and Moon Se-hoon

It is that time of year when Netflix unleashes its long list of upcoming projects and series for fans to get excited about. Like last year, Netflix’s Tudum event will host a Korea special to talk about hit K-dramas like Money Heist: Korea, updates on Squid Game, and upcoming K-content. The teaser gave fans a tantalizing tidbit for Single’s Inferno Season 2 with the possible return of Shin Ji-yeon and Moon Se-hoon.

Moon Se-hoon and Shin Ji-yeon for ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2 | via Netflix

The dating reality series had Moon Se-hoon and Shin Ji-yeon leave the island together

Fans watched as a group of male and female contestants ventured to a deserted island off the coast of South Korea to hopefully find love. For longer than a week, the contestants took part in missions, intimate conversations, and dates to a luxury resort to arouse a connection. One of the couples fans were curious about from the get-go in Single’s Inferno was Moon Se-hon and Shin Ji-yeon.

From the moment Ji-yeon arrived on the island, Se-hoon showed his interest. But his feelings were left unheard, and fans sometimes felt desperate. But by the finale, Se-hoon captured Ji-yeon’s interest, and they ventured to Paradise together.

The two contestants soon developed a possible romance that led the couple to choose each other during the finale. But after the dating series, fans wondered if they got together in real life. While many original couples did not make it, Ji-yeon and Se-hoon had fans believing they are secretly dating.

In multiple interviews done by Se-hoon, he eagerly and wholeheartedly talked about Ji-yeon. He also met up with her for a coffee date. For Ji-yeon’s Youtube channel, she met up for a chat at his restaurant. Despite multiple hints, the couple has not made an official announcement. Netflix’s Korea Tudum event is likely why, as Se-hoon and Ji-yeon both appear in a teaser for Single’s Inferno Season 2.

Moon Se-hoon and Shin Ji-yeon appear cozy in a teaser for ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2

In April 2022, Netflix officially announced going forward with Single’s Inferno Season 2. The teasers for the new season are vague and show clips from the first season promising an even hotter dating scene on the deserted island. The producers have previously explained the small changes that would be made for the new season and what would stay the same.

But fans are more curious to know about its cast. The producers explained the new season would involve a new cast of contestants. But Netflix’s Korea Tudum event teases otherwise. The small teaser for Single’s Inferno Season 2 shows both Se-hoon and Ji-yeon back on the island.

Fans might believe that the small teaser is an old clip from the first season. But a deep dive into the episodes prove otherwise. The clothing worn by Se-hoon and Ji-yeon in the teaser is nowhere to be seen in the first season. Fans can speculate that the rumored couple will try their luck at how strong their relationship is in the second season, all while dealing with new possible suitors.

Will previous castmates return for ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2?

Single’s Inferno is Netflix’s first Korean-based dating series. While successful among global fans, there was some backlash over comments made, beauty standards, and scandals. Not only did some of the cast mates feel they were portrayed in a negative light due to editing, but Song Ji-a faced backlash for wearing fake designer items. The scandal led to her quitting social media and being away from the spotlight for months.

In a Netflix Tudum article, the producers had no plans for a reunion special due to the contestants’ backlash. In interviews for the cast’s personal Youtube channels, many agreed to have fond memories of their time on the island. But no one has explicitly agreed to want to return. But Se-hoon and Ji-yeon seem to have changed their minds for Single’s Inferno Season 2.

The Tudum Korea event did reveal one of the Single’s Inferno contestants returns but in a new series. Professional dancer Cha Hyun-seung is easily recognizable in the teaser for Physical: 100 due to his arm tattoo. The teaser shows him going head-to-head against another male in a competition-style challenge.

