‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2: Ranking the Male Contestants by Likability

6. Male contestant Jo Yoong-jae might have given So-e some false hope in ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2

At the start of Single’s Inferno Season 2, Yoong-jae appeared like the kind boy next door. His boyish charm won him the most female suitors. But it became clear his heart was only set on Seo-eun.

As the series progressed, fans were dismayed by his decisions regarding So-e. She, too, had her heart set on Yoong-jae but felt she was not given the same courtesy as the others. In a heart-to-heart on Single’s Inferno Season 2, she let him know how she felt and wanted to be at least considered as someone he was interested in.

Yoong-jae agreed to let her know how he felt before it was too late. But fans were heartbroken when he purposely chose Nadine to go to Paradise with to avoid So-e. Some fans felt his actions were uncalled for instead of letting So-e know the truth. By all means, Yoong-jae is not a horrible person. He developed a friendship with Nadine after their date to Paradise. For Nadine’s choice to Paradise in Single’s Inferno Season 2, she picked Yoong-jae. He knew she needed someone to talk to as a friend.

Dong-woo showed promise at the start of Single’s Inferno Season 2. He showed a genuine interest in Nadine and showed an effort to make her feel comfortable. He quickly noticed she shifted between English and Korea, and he added bits of conversation in English.

Fans saw a spark in Dong-woo, even when he cutely admitted he wanted to peel Nadine’s sweet potato after seeing her having trouble with it. On Single’s Inferno Season 2, he admitted to feeling protective over Nadine. But he took Seul-ki with him on his first date to Paradise, which did not end well.

But an admirable aspect about Dong-woo was being open to hearing Nadine’s feelings about what she wanted while on the island. Turmoil ensued when fans finally got to see them together in Paradise. Fans were eager to see his reaction to Nadine being a pre-med student at Harvard. His reaction was perfect, but his response was not so much.

Being a doctor himself, he admitted to Nadine that it would take up much of her time. Dong-woo drew the line with Nadine on Single’s Inferno Season 2 and let her kindly know that she should give the other contestants a chance. Fans applaud his actions to take care of Nadine in the long run and for himself as well. Since then, Dong-woo has remained friendly with Nadine.

4. Choi Jong-woo has stuck to his feelings for Seul-ki

Single’s Inferno Season 2 male contestant Jong-woo has had no drama regarding who he chooses to be interested in. From the start, he wanted to get to know Seul-ki. His pursuit of her is admirable, and he never pushed her to feel the same. Fans cannot help but adore him giving her a book of poems, with one highlighted about a true connection.

He showed his gentle side when giving Seul-ki medicine when she was sick from the hot weather. While inherently jealous that Seul-ki also had her eyes on someone else, he never let it show when being with her. Instead, he reassured her that she needed to feel confident in what she wants.

While on Single’s Inferno Season 2, Jong-woo also became friends with the rest of the cast, especially Nadine. Fans can admit that he never felt conflicted with his feelings for the other female contestants, which could have led to drama.

3. Kim Jin-young has dazzled audiences with his comedic and cool persona

Jin-young captured attention when he stepped on the deserted island on Single’s Inferno Season 2. From the get-go, he had an allusive and suave demeanor that put the other male contestants on edge. But above all, fans have admired his realness. It is hard not to forget when he let Seul-ki carry her own bag and told her and Seo-eun to serve themselves during their lunch date.

Even the hosts of Single’s Inferno Season 2 agree he has a unique and different charm. Regarding his time on the series, fans have admired his ability to be cordial with everyone. He also had developed a bond with Nadine, with fans shipping them together.

Like Dong-woo, he also included some English to help her feel better and had flowing conversations. Above all, fans admired his sincerity on his second date with Min-su. He made it clear respectfully that he has his sights set on someone else, and she should take the time to focus on someone new.

2. ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2 male contestant Kim Han-bin is boyfriend material

When fans think about Han-bin, they cannot help but break out into a smile. The Single’s Inferno Season 2 male contestant has everything that has made him the perfect guy. While showing interest in Seo-eun, he never competed to win her. On their date to Paradise, he made her feel comfortable and have a good time in the amusement park. Han-bin is applauded for never making anyone feel awkward.

His top status improved when So-e chose him to go to Paradise. Hearing his name, he immediately knew So-e wanted to have fun with a friend. He was open to hearing her true feelings about Se-jun and Yoong-jae. He became her shoulder to cry on. Even during the men’s wrestling match on Single’s Inferno Season 2, he never had a competitive glint in his eye.

Han-bin is the entire package. He is a professional chef, adorable, caring, and a momma’s boy. It makes sense why he and Nadine are speculated to be dating after Single’s Inferno Season 2.

1. Kim Se-jun won the title of a knight in shining armor on ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2

Se-jun was the last male cast member to join Single’s Inferno Season 2. He gets the top score as the most likable contestant on the dating series. Upon his arrival, he was kind to all and spoke to all the women before making his pick for Paradise. To everyone’s glee, he chose So-e for a reason.

On Single’s Inferno Season 2, he clarifies his feelings for her. He admitted that he wanted to prove to So-e that he sees her as more than a friend like the others do. Fans were floored when she wore his jacket in the helicopter and immediately held her hand when she was scared during the ride.

Se-jun won brownie points during their date when he said he would do anything So-e wanted. He later won fans over when he admitted to the others his mind was only on So-e. But he was honest in saying her going with Han-bin to Paradise did not bother him. Ultimately, he knew it was a decision that made her feel comfortable. Fans also could not help but fall deeper for Se-jun when he willingly gave up during the wrestling match in the eighth episode.

