‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2: Se-jun Makes His Feelings for So-e Clear: ‘I Can’t Help but Notice Her’

Fans had heart eyes for Se-jun when he arrived on the deserted island in Netflix‘s Single’s Inferno Season 2. Se-jun, the cast’s newest and last male contest, was made to feel at ease on his first day thanks to So-e. Fans quickly speculated that Se-jun would pick her for his date to Paradise in Single’s Inferno Season 2. Speculations were right as fans were giddy to see So-e have fun and possibly infinite a spark. But unlike Yoong-jae, Se-jun has made it abundantly clear his mind is only on So-e.

[SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers for Single’s Inferno 2.]

Se-jun goes to Paradise with So-e on ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2 | via Netflix

Se-jun did originally think of going to Paradise with Se-jeong in ‘Single’s Inferno Season 2’

Arriving as the last contestant of Single’s Inferno Season 2, Se-jun had little time to get to know the female contestants on a deeper level. To help speed things along, Se-jun and Min-su go to pick who to go to Paradise with. Fans were eager to see if Se-jun would pick So-e, as on his first day, she made it a point to speak to him and make him feel welcome. But in his interview, he did reveal he had initially felt a connection with Se-jeong after speaking with her one-on-one.

As fans are aware, Se-jeong has had no luck in capturing the interest of a male contestant or going to Paradise. Se-jun continued to reveal that he was “70% sure,” but after speaking to everyone, his mind had changed. They all speculated in the women’s tent that he would pick Nadine of Se-jeong. To everyone’s surprise, Se-jun picked So-e.

Fans got butterflies when Min-su, Jin-young, Se-jun, and So-e rode in the helicopter to Paradise. To everyone’s absolute glee, So-e was wearing Se-jun’s custom-tailored jacket to keep her warm. The squeals intensified when Se-jun noticed So-e was feeling somewhat ill during the helicopter ride. Without a second thought, he held her hand to distract her.

The action even stunned Jin-young. During their time in Paradise, So-e finally indulged in what she was missing out on. It was even revealed that Se-jun and So-e both enjoy desserts. Fans are hopeful Se-jun will win over So-e as he bears his feelings and reassures her in Single’s Inferno Season 2.

Se-jun cannot help but keep thinking about So-e on ‘Single’s Inferno Season 2′

After a delicious dinner, Ji-sun reveals he picked So-e because of her lasting impression on his first say. He explained, “I liked that you were adorable and cheerful all the time.” If fans remember, in his bio interview, he said he wanted a bubbly and cute partner. In their one-on-one on the island, So-e explained to him that she had become friends with everyone and that everyone treated her well. But Si-jun reveals he wanted to take her to Paradise “because I wanted to show you that I don’t feel that way.”

Fans can feel the heart-fluttering moment, even when So-e explained her prior feelings for someone else on Single’s Inferno Season 2. Se-jun even says it does not matter to him. Like So-e, Se-jun is also clear on who he is interested in and likely not to be swayed until told otherwise.

When returning from the island, So-e won another trip to Paradise. While not picking Se-jun, he affirmed to the others his feelings. In Single’s Inferno Season 2 Episode 8, he explains that his first impression is still his number one pick and openly admits it is So-e. His line was, “she’s so small that I can’t help but care” and “I don’t know I can’t help but notice her.”

If fans remember before Se-jun made his pick for Paradise, he explained, “She’s constantly on my, and she keeps catching my eye.” Se-jun has his heart set on So-e in Single’s Inferno Season 2.

Why did So-e pick Han-bin for Paradise?

The next round of couples that went to Paradise was decided after the female contestants wrestled each other for first, second, and third place. So-e won first but was confused about who to take with her. While she admits to having fun with Se-jun, her mind still lingered on Yoong-jae.

She admits that picking Yoong-jae would have led to the inevitable heartbreak again and an awkward time together. So-e explains before her pick, “Yoong-jae is the person I was curious about, and Se-jun is the person I am grateful for.”

To everyone’s grand surprise, So-e picked Han-bin. While surprised, Han-bin knew So-e picked him so they could have fun together as friends, and he was right. In Paradise, she explains going with Yoong-jae would not have worked. But admits while with Se-jun, she did not think about him.

In the end, So-e picked Han-bin so she could have a carefree time without the pressure of her feelings. On the island, Se-jun won over fans again when he admitted her being with Han-bin did not bother him. He told So-e to decide what felt more comfortable for her, and he was happy that she did.

Single’s Inferno Season 2 is available on Netflix.