‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2: Se-jun Puts Rumors to Rest and Confirms He Is Not Dating So-e

The cast of Netflix‘s Single’s Inferno Season 2 have become celebrities since its finale. While in the spotlight, fans have been clamoring for information on whether Se-jun and So-e have been officially dating since the finale. There have been multiple clues of the possibility. When appearing as a guest at the fan meeting by Single’s Inferno Season 2’s Yoong-jae and Seo-eun, Se-jun addressed the dating rumors and gave a firm answer about So-e.

Se-jun and So-e have a night talk on ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2 | via Netflix

Se-jun previously called So-e his ‘younger sister’ to dispel dating rumors

Se-jun’s arrival on the deserted island was a saving grace for fans and So-e. As the last male contestant to join the Netflix series, Se-jun sets his sights on only So-e, realizing she deserved to be seen as more than a friend. Fans soon fell head-over-heels for the couple and Se-jun’s ability to make So-e feel confident while on Single’s Inferno Season 2. It was no surprise that the two were one of the couples to leave during the Single’s Inferno Season 2 finale.

So far, Single’s Inferno Season 2 has developed one concrete couple, Yoong-jae and Seo-eun. The two have been dating for months, with Yoong-jae teasing he has met his soulmate. But what about Se-jun and So-e? Fans speculated the two were secretly dating when Se-jun broke his Instagram aesthetic to post selfies with his Single’s Inferno Season 2 co-star.

During one of the cast’s infamous Instagram Lives, Nadine teased So-e by asking where Se-jun was. She shyly answered that he was likely sleeping. Fans soon noticed a few other clues to their dating, like similar backgrounds in videos, So-e’s cute answers about him to fan questions, and more.

But on Jan.30, Se-jun surprised fans with his on Instagram Live. While addressing fan questions about So-e, he made it a point to call her his “treasured dongsaeng.” It is the Korean word for “younger sibling” and is used as a term of affection for a close female friend. But at Yoong-jae and Seo-eun’s recent fan meeting, Se-jun sets the record straight about his dating status after Single’s Inferno Season 2.

Se-jun confirms he and So-e are not in a relationship

Due to their popularity from the dating series, and constant questions from fans, Yoong-jae and Seo-eun held a fan meeting. Se-jun and Se-jeong also joined them. As usual, fans were eager to hear Se-jun talk about his actor co-star. But it was also his prime opportunity to address the dating rumors. According to Koreaboo, Se-jun announced they are not dating.

“So-e is someone who I care about a lot… To be true and precise, we’re not in a relationship… We’re not dating, but she’s a dongsaeng who I care and adore a lot.. but if someone said what I did [on the show] was fake, that is impossible. You already know this about me, but I can’t lie well. While on the show, all I could see was So-e,” said Se-jun.

Just Friends? There's Still Hope For "Single's Inferno 2" OTP Kim Se Jun And Lee So Ehttps://t.co/eU1g62O0v2 — Koreaboo (@Koreaboo) February 14, 2023

Se-jun made it a point to explain that what happened on Single’s Inferno Season 2 was not an act. The need to protect So-e emotionally and make her feel wanted and loved was part of Se-jun’s kind heart. He also explained at the fan meeting that he and So-e talk often, and he is someone she turns to when needing help. But is it all true, or is Se-jun protecting So-e due to her career?

Se-jun’s eyes are filled with adoration when looking at his ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2 co-star

It is clear that Se-jun developed some range of feelings for So-e while on the island. Fans can not get over how he would look at So-e when they were together. It was often filled with an adoring look and one of fascination, maybe even romance. It is also hard to forget how Se-jun often blushed in So-e’s presence.

Fans noted that at the fan meeting, Se-jun still looked flustered when So-e made a surprise appearance. Videos of the fan meeting show Se-jun often reaching out to her before returning his hand. When taking a group photo, he confidently put his arms around her waist to move her into frame. Could Se-jun really see So-e as a “younger sister” and be good friends? Or are they putting aside their feeling for one another for So-e’s career?

So-e is currently in university studying theater. She has already appeared in many popular K-dramas like The Glory, Snowdrop, and Hellbound. But shortly after Se-jun’s sibling’s comment, So-e made her debut as an actor with her company. For fans unaware of how Korean entertainment culture works, most actors keep their relationships a secret or, if approved by the company, make it public. As So-e is now diving into her career, she and Se-jun might have decided it is not an appropriate time to date and value their relationship as friends.