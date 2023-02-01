‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2: Se-jun Reveals He Sees So-e as a ‘Younger Sister’

The contestants of Netflix‘s Single’s Inferno Season 2 have gotten more than their fair share of dating questions from fans. While Yoong-jae and Seo-eun have confirmed they have been dating for months, are Se-jun and So-e also official? There have been few clues speculating they are dating or in some type of relationship. But Se-jun recently took to Instagram Live and stunned fans by calling Single’s Inferno Season 2’s So-e a “younger sister.”

Se-jun posted sweet selfies on Instagram with So-e after the ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2 finale

As fans were still buzzing from the events of the Single’s Inferno Season 2 finale, the cast began to do social media, display how close they got on the island, and address dating rumors. While So-e and Se-jun left the island together, it did not necessarily mean they were dating. The series was filmed during the summer and premiered at the end of the year. Per the guidelines, the cast was not allowed to post on social media about their time on the series or each other until the final episodes.

Se-jun and So-e became one of the top couples that were well-loved. Fans applauded Se-jun as he showed So-e what it felt like to be loved and appreciated while on Single’s Inferno Season 2. After the series, they were in the spotlight about whether they were official. Se-jun gave hints at the possibility by breaking his Instagram aesthetic and posting photos of him and So-e.

Fans also noticed that many of Se-jun’s close work friends had shown their support for the two. So-e has also answered fans on Instagram about Se-jun, calling him “cute” and more. During an Instagram Live, Single’s Inferno Season 2’s Nadine teased So-e about the whereabouts of Se-jun. It implied more than friendship.

Neither Se-jun nor So-e have come forth with an official announcement or spotted on a date. A recent Instagram Live by Se-jun has fans speculating he has an agenda to protect So-e.

The cast of the dating reality series has been very open about talking to fans on social media. Many have had impromptu Instagram Lives with others members as guests. On Jan. 30, Se-jun surprised fans with his own Instagram Live, talking to fans about his newfound friends, his “handsome” brother, and more.

Like clockwork, some fans asked him where So-e was. He kindly answered that she was likely home. But fans were insistent on asking about her, to which he again replied she was busy. One fan kindly asked others to stop asking about his co-star. But Se-jun continued to talk about her and the cast, but how he referenced her surprised fans.

According to Koreaboo, Se-jun said, “So E is my treasured dongsaeng. I treat her well. Seriously. To be honest, all of the cast from Singles Inferno are very nice. They’re very kind and they’re all very pretty and handsome, so I hope everyone works out well…”

For fans who do not know Korean, “dongsaeng” is translated to “younger sister.” It is often used among close friends who do not have a romantic relationship. It does not have the same connotations as a female using the word “oppa” (older brother) for a male friend with romantic interests. Se-jun calling So-e his “younger sister” has some fans believing he is making it subtly clear that they are not dating. His Instagram post of them together could take on a different meaning as someone who has become good friends and admires them.

Does Se-jun have a different agenda in mind?

So-e and Se-jun being close friends is not far-fetched. Many of the Single’s Inferno Season 2 cast members have developed a brother-sister relationship. But some fans on social media are speculating Se-jun went live on Instagram to protect So-e. TikTok account @thealchemyofsouls posted a video explaining Se-jun’s Live, and the “younger sister” comment was on purpose.

As fans know, So-e is a budding actor who has appeared in hit K-dramas like The Glory, Hellbound, and Snowdrop. While still in university, she will debut as an actor at the start of February. The TikTok video implies that there is no coincidence that Se-jun went live the day before. His “younger sister” comment was to protect So-e and the start of her career. Whether they are dating or not, fans support their relationship or friendship.