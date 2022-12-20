‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2: So-e Breaks Down Her Disappointment in Yoong-jae – but Does He Feel the Same?

Netflix‘s Single’s Inferno Season 2 has proven that the male contestants are showing interest in only two particular women while on the island. The introduction of a new male contestant, Kim Jin-young, sparked tension among the other males as the women became smitten immediately. But among them, So-e has stayed true to her feelings for Yoong-jae from the start of Single’s Inferno Season 2. But his decisions in the fourth episode led her to heartbreak and to set the record straight with Yoong-jae.

[SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers for Single’s Inferno 2.]

Contestant So-e in ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2 | via Netflix

One of the first couples to match and go to the luxurious resort was Yoong-jae and Seo-eun. There is no hiding that Yoong-jae has a big interest in her and their date in Paradise went incredibly well. They also revealed their professions in Single’s Inferno Season 2. Seo-eun is an artist, and Yoong-jae works for a security company analyzing financial assets. Even the hosts agreed they made a good match. But fans cannot forget So-e is also in the running to win his heart.

During the first selection for Paradise in Single’s Inferno Season 2, So-e was heartbroken when realizing Yoong-jae did not pick her. She has previously explained that she prefers quiet and kind men, similar to Yoong-jae. While they were in Paradise, So-e explains to Nadine and Se-jeong she knew Yoong-jae would pick Seo-eun. But fans feel her sadness when she also says maybe Yoong-jae was not attracted to her and wanted to know other people.

But Yoong-jae gave So-e a sliver of hope in Single’s Inferno Season 2 Episode 4. They have a talk in the men’s tent, and Yoong-jae asks if So-e is interested in getting to know him. So-e admits she does and has only been interested in one person from the start. Yoong-jae considers the information and admits he wants to get to know everyone until the final decision.

When So-e asks if he is interested in getting to know her, he also admits to wanting to. Could Yoong-jae have given So-e too much hope?

So-e realizes Yoong-jae did not choose her for Paradise for a reason in ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2

While Jin-young catches the eye of almost every female contestant on the island, So-e sticks to her guns with her feelings for Yoong-jae. But it leads to trouble and heartache when it is time for the women to make their choices for Paradise.

Three couples leave the island. Jin-young and Seul-ki, Dong-wook and Nadine, and Han-bin and Seo-eun. Fans and hosts believe Yoong-jae will choose So-e to go to Paradise after their conversation. But everyone is proven wrong. In a twist, he picks Nadine. The Single’s Inferno Season 2 hosts quickly realize he is avoiding So-e. Yoong-jae knew very well So-e chose him but picked Nadine to prevent going to Paradise with her.

So-e also realizes the truth and says, “I was abandoned. I even said all that…” Je-seong and So-e then visit Yoong-jae and Jong-woo, and it is clear that So-e knows why she was not picked. Later that night, So-e initiates a conversation with Yoong-jae and reveals her disappointment. She tells the truth and explains she gave off expectations by admitting her feelings to him and was upset.

So-e admits she realizes he has a different idea of dating while on Single’s Inferno Season 2. She respects his decision to want to know all the women, “But I just thought that it would be nice if I was a part of that, at least once,” said So-e. Audiences can feel her emotion when she reveals she had hoped Yoong-jae would also be curious to know her.

Did So-e change Yoong-jae’s mind about her?

Despite knowing that Yoong-jae likes Seo-eun and did not choose her, she admits she will stay true to who she is and her feelings. So-e is wearing her heart on her sleeve in Single’s Inferno Season 2. But did it change Yoong-jae’s mind? While he claims to want to get to know everyone, he chose not to pick So-e for Paradise, a prime opportunity.

세상에서 가장 핫한 지옥, 솔로지옥에 모인 아홉 명의 매력적인 솔로들을 소개합니다.



더 과감해지고 짜릿해진 <솔로지옥> 시즌2를 지금 바로 넷플릭스에서 만나보세요. #솔로지옥 #SinglesInferno #넷플릭스 #Netflix pic.twitter.com/8tVOwJskez — Netflix Korea｜넷플릭스 코리아 (@NetflixKR) December 13, 2022

But Yoong-jae admits to So-e he had realized she likely chose him and made her upset after knowing of her feelings. The kind Yoong-jae is in a pickle, but there may be hope. So-e’s confidence to speak with him and be open about what she wants has shown Yoong-jae her true feelings. He agrees that things may change and will let her know his true feelings before it is too late.

The teaser for the next episode proves Yoong-jae will try to get to know the others as he speaks with Seo-eun. But Seo-eun may be in the same boat after her Paradise date with Han-bin.

Single’s Inferno airs every Tuesday on Netflix.