‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2: Why Seul-ki Rubs People the Wrong Way

Dating reality series bear all when it comes to their contestants and leads audiences to dislike a few. Netflix‘s Single’s Inferno Season 2 introduced cast member Shin Seul-ki. She soon became the diamond of the series that caught everyone’s eye. But despite Seul-ki’s seemingly kind personality on Single’s Inferno Season 2, she has managed to get mixed reactions from fans, but why?

Seul-ki caught the eye of Jong-woo and Jin-young

History seems to be repeating itself, as there are clear favorites on Single’s Inferno Season 2. Fans will remember that the first season of the dating reality show went through a similar predicament with Song Ji-a. On her arrival on the island, Seul-ki became the shiny diamond everyone could not help but marvel at. She is soft-spoken, has a nice laugh, and is kind and pretty.

She caught the heart of male contestant Jong-woo on Single’s Inferno Season 2, and he stuck to his feelings for her from the get-go. Dong-woo was also interested in getting to know her. But fans soon started to get mixed reactions when she went to Paradise with Dong-woo. Their date was, for lack of a better word, disastrous and began the scrutiny against Seul-ki.

During their date, fans learned Seul-ki is a piano major in college and Dong-woo is a plastic surgeon. But Seul-ki’s demeanor was unfavorable and had fans seeing her in a different light. She was awkward and made it clear to Dong-woo that she was not happy with his constant questions.

As the series progressed, fans were dismayed when newcomer Jin-young immediately chose Seul-ki and Seo-eun for his first date on the island. It is safe to say that many fans rolled their eyes. Seul-ki was once again the favorite and is between Jong-woo and Jin-young.

Fans are upset at Seul-ki’s constant screen time in ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2

If getting down to the nitty-gritty, a poll conducted on my Twitter page asked a simple question. Do fans like Seul-ki? Yes or no? Over two days, the poll received 99 votes, with 69.7% voting they do not like her. Slightly over 30% voted that they did. Some fans commented that they did not necessarily hate Seul-ki but disliked the constant screen time she was receiving.

A fan commented that the other contestants, like Se-jeong and Nadine, have not been given the proper attention. This is mainly because Seul-ki has been in the spotlight with two contestants battling for her heart. Some fans valued her honesty with Dong-woo but felt that her conversations and interactions with others were “awkward.”

Taking everything into consideration, it is true that Seul-ki has received more than a majority of the attention. She has gone to Paradise twice on Single’s Inferno Season 2 and likely a third time with Jong-woo. So far, fans have not been given a further look into how Nadine feels about Jin-young and his possible feelings for Seul-ki. Fans are also unsure how the other female contestants feel about their time on the island. Most of all, Se-jeong has yet to go to Paradise or show interest in a partner. She, too, was interested in Jin-young.

Fans do not deny that Seul-ki is charming in her way and attractive, but they are over her “main character” depiction on Single’s Inferno Season 2. On Youtube, a fan commented, “On first impression I thought she was those pick me girls but she actually has her own vibe and seems real to what she wants.”

Who will Seul-ki leave Inferno with during the ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2 finale?

There is another reason why fans have mixed reactions to Seul-ki this season. It was obvious that Seul-ki felt a sizzle with Jin-young while in Paradise, but she also appreciated Jong-woo’s kindness toward her. The hosts of Single’s Inferno Season 2 know that Seul-ki is missing the validation of feelings from Jin-young. It has led some fans to believe Seul-ki is stringing Jong-woo along until the last moment. He is a safety net of sorts.

Looking at how the second season has gone so far, fans cannot help but see the inevitable. Like Single’s Inferno, the women will decide who they leave with as a couple. Seul-ki will have to choose between two or possibly three men. It may be that Dong-woo still has feelings for her and tries his luck. After Dong-woo drew the line with Nadine in Single’s Inferno Season 2, she is unlikely to pick him.

But fans are very much aware that Seul-ki will follow the chemistry she felt with Jin-young and leave Jong-woo heartbroken.