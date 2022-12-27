‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2: Yoong-jae Breaks So-e’s Heart Once Again – but Will Se-jun Catch Her Eye?

One of the biggest turmoils of romance happening on Netflix‘s Single’s Inferno Season 2 is with So-e and her feelings toward Yoong-jae. From the star, So-e has stuck to her feelings for him, but after pouring out her heart, he breaks it when picking Nadine to go to Paradise. So-e then admitted her disappointment to him on Single’s Inferno Season 2. But after another heart-to-heart, So-e’s heart is trampled when Yoong-jae reveals his true feelings.

[SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers for Single’s Inferno 2.]

So-e and Yoong-jae in ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2 | via Netflix

Yoong-jae promised to tell So-e how he felt before it was too late

On Single’s Inferno Season 2 Episode 4, the hosts, fans, and So-e realize why Yoong-jae picked Nadine to go to Paradise. After learning how So-e feels about him, he chose Nadine to avoid going with So-e to the luxury resort. Fans felt her heartbreak but applauded her courage to tell him the truth and her disappointment.

She ultimately revealed she had hoped to be one of the girls he would want to get to know. Yoong-jae looked at her differently and promised to tell her how he felt before it was too late. But in Single’s Inferno Season 2 Episode 6, things change for the worse when it becomes too apparent that Yoong-jae refuses to let go of Seo-eun.

Fans saw how he jumped at the opportunity to speak with her during their free time, which led So-e to shed some tears. At that moment, So-e realized Yoong-jae was on his way to possibly rejecting her for good. By the end of the Single’s Inferno Season 2 episode, they have another heart-to-heart, and So-e faces the inevitable with her head held high.

Yoong-jae and So-e decide to try and become friends on ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2

By the warmth of the campfire, So-e is ready to face what she has already speculated from Yoong-jae. He begins by saying he did promise to tell her how he feels and says, “And I think that for now, I feel that during the remainder of this time, I should talk to other people.” While admitting this, Yoong-jae seems to be having a hard time.

But So-e is quick to make him realize she did not ask about the others and makes him admit he is only interested in Seo-eun. In a tension-filled moment, she makes him realize that what he is feeling seeing Seo-eun with the others is what he has made her feel. So-e shared words of heartfelt wisdom on Single’s Inferno Season 2.

She admits that she is still maturing and learning to understand others’ feelings. But she admits time will eventually heal everything. “This is important to me right now, but as time passes, it won’t be a big deal,” she explains.

Fans soon applauded So-e for her resilience when she tells Yoong-jae, “I said I wanted to get to know you, but it could also mean that we can become good friends or peers.” In the end, So-e’s heartbreak leads her to face the truth and try to make the most of it. But the Single’s Inferno hosts believe So-e was wrong to comfort Yoong-jae when it should have been the other way around.

Will newcomer Kim Se-jun show his interest in So-e on ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2?

To everyone’s surprise, the dating reality series adds two more contestants to the drama. With only five days left, the two new additions might cause turmoil. One of the Single’s Inferno Season 2 newcomers is Kim Se-jun. In his bio, he says he wants to meet a kind and bubbly woman. And his sights might be set on So-e.

While everyone cooked dinner together, So-e stays by his side. She tells him she can rely on her with any questions he may have. She also helps put his jacket away, so it does not get dirty. Fans can see small inklings of chemistry when she starts a comfortable conversation. But the biggest hint is when Se-jun notices So-e is having trouble opening the tuna cans and helps her.

Is this the start of So-e moving on from Yoong-jae in Single’s Inferno Season 2? So-e certainly fits the bill of being cute and bubbly like Se-jun described and has shown her kindness toward him.

Single’s Inferno Season 2 airs weekly on Netflix.