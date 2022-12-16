‘Single’s Inferno’: What the Cast of the First Season Have Been up to 1 Year Later

Netflix premiered its newest season of Single’s Inferno with a new cast of contestants looking to find partners. One year has passed since the first season of the South Korean dating reality series, and fans might be curious to know how the cast is doing. Since leaving the island, the cast has continued their businesses, personal lives, and more.

The cast of ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 1 | via Netflix

The male cast members are still running their well-known businesses after ‘Single’s Inferno’

Part of the mystery of dating in Single’s Inferno is the contestants’ unable to reveal their personal lives while on the deserted island. But as the series progressed, fans learned almost everything about them and their professions. According to Kim Jun-sik’s Instagram, he is still running his health food business Kamee, one year after the finale of Single’s Inferno. He is still an avid gym-goer but has not revealed news of being in a relationship. In an Instagram post from February, he reunited with two of his co-stars.

Choi Si-hun has become an entrepreneur and built his fashion brand, Hoten Original. He is still a budding actor, and according to NME, he was reportedly cast in a BL K-drama, New Employee. One of the most talked-about cast members from Single’s Inferno was Moon Se-hoon. He still runs his restaurant in Gangnam, which has become a hotspot for celebrities.

But above all, Se-hoon has never revealed if he ended up dating Ji-yeon after Single’s Inferno. Oh Jin-taek falls in the same boat as he and Kang So-yeon never announced a relationship. He is still the co-founder of the custom tailor shop, Ascottage. Jin-taek is still friends with the cast and modeled for Montblanc Glacier.

Model and professional trainer Kim Hyeon-joong left the island with Song Ji-a. But a relationship never manifested. A year later, he is still the owner of Mood Gym and works part-time as a model. Fans were enamored with Cha Hyun-seung on Single’s Inferno. K-Pop fans recognized him immediately for being a backup dancer for many groups. He is still a professional dancer and model working with idols Baekho, Sunmi, and more. But Hyun-seung will also be a part of the cast for Netflix’s survival game, Physical 100.

Song Ji-a has returned to the public eyes after the dating series

One of the main cast members of Single’s Inferno fans are curious about is Song Ji-a. She was a favorite on the island and among fans. But soon after the series aired, she faced a scandal for wearing fake designer items. The scandal led her to leave social media and the public eye.

In May, Ji-a was spotted doing volunteer work and has returned to her old Instagram and Youtube channel. Her posts suggest she still works as a social media influencer. An Yea-won continues to be a fitness athlete and owns her clothing brand, mwahre. Her mass following makes her an influencer and she has appeared on Korean variety shows. But like the male contestants, she has not revealed her relationship status.

Single’s Inferno cast member Shin Ji-yeon has one million followers on Instagram. Since the dating series, fans speculated about her relationship with Se-hoon, but neither confirmed it. Her posts suggest she has become an influencer and model for brands like Burberry, Chanel, and beauty brands. So-yeon’s official portfolio describes her as an artist, actor, model, announcer, singer, etc.

Since Single’s Inferno, she has revived her music career, releasing the song “Loca Loca.” She is an active influencer for sports brands and appeared on variety shows. So-yeon still owns the boxing gym HitFit. Kim S-min and Seong Min-ji are still models for Korean beauty companies and luxury brands.

Fans meet a new cast of contestants in ‘Single’s Inferno’ Season 2

Every season of the dating reality series stars a new cast of men and women looking for possible love. This time, the contestants spend more time on the island getting to know each other. While the producers of Single’s Inferno do not plan a reunion with the original cast, the new cast enthralled fans.

세상에서 가장 핫한 지옥, 솔로지옥에 모인 아홉 명의 매력적인 솔로들을 소개합니다.



더 과감해지고 짜릿해진 <솔로지옥> 시즌2를 지금 바로 넷플릭스에서 만나보세요. #솔로지옥 #SinglesInferno #넷플릭스 #Netflix pic.twitter.com/8tVOwJskez — Netflix Korea｜넷플릭스 코리아 (@NetflixKR) December 13, 2022

Like the first season, five women and four men travel to the island and get to know each other without revealing their personal lives. Fans are already zoned in on Kim Han-bin for his cute charm and Lee Nadine. Based on their Instagrams, Nadine is a curveball as a Harvard pre-med student living in Boston. Meanwhile, the first two episodes of Single’s Inferno Season 2 have led to the first couples leaving for Paradise.

But the drama is just beginning, as there are a few bruised egos and feelings. Single’s Inferno Season 2 will soon introduce the fifth male contestant to add some needed drama.