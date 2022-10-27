‘Sins of Our Mother’: Expert Says Lori Vallow’s Signs of ‘Classic Psychotic Beliefs’ Should’ve Been Caught ‘Much Sooner’

Fans of true crime can find plenty of related content on Netflix. One of the few recent documentaries is Sins of Our Mother. The three-episode show focuses on Lori Vallow and the death of Tylee Ryan and Joshua Jaxon “J.J.” Vallow.

Vallow is facing the legal system along with her husband, Chad Daybell. Many people have been following the progression of the case since it began. Significant focus has been on Vallow and her extreme beliefs, and an expert claims people could have caught the signs sooner.

Everything people know about the tragedy

Idaho police have confirmed the two sets of human remains found at Chad Daybell's home were those of Lori Vallow's son and daughter JJ and Tylee: https://t.co/jdNQ6fgAPO pic.twitter.com/LFLzMi0ma4 — HLN (@HLNTV) June 13, 2020

Lori Vallow had already been married four times when she met Chad Daybell. Vallow and Daybell were part of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints before joining an extreme religious group. They focused on apocalyptic teachings, and people would connect their beliefs with the following deaths.

Vallow and Daybell were part of a group that claimed to communicate with spirits. It likely led to Vallow telling the police that she believed her kids were zombies. She concluded that “dark spirits” inhabited Tylee and J.J.’s bodies, and the children later disappeared.

People last saw Tylee and J.J. around September 2019, which Vallow tried to explain away. Witnesses reported seeing Tylee in Yellowstone National Park, and J.J. was at school before his disappearance. However, it was not until 2020 that police found their bodies on Daybell’s property.

Authorities soon charged Vallow and Daybell for the murders of the kids. Additionally, people are suspicious about the deaths of their former spouses. While Vallow’s brother shot Vallow’s fourth ex-husband, Daybell’s deceased wife died in her sleep. However, Daybell refused an autopsy for her.

Expert claims Lori Vallow showed signs of ‘classic psychotic beliefs’

(L to R) Charles Vallow, Colby Ryan, and Lori Vallow in ‘Sins of Our Mother’ | Netflix

Viewers are unsure if the Netflix Sins of Our Mother docuseries will ever have a fourth episode. The series is short since the case is ongoing, but viewers still learn about the family’s backstory. As her surviving child gives insight, the show delves into the line between spiritual awakening and a psychotic episode.

Spiritual psychosis expert Ari Brouwer discussed Lori Vallow’s possible religious psychosis. According to Religion News Service, Brouwer is a Ph.D. student from the University of Wisconsin. He studies the similarities between spirituality, psychosis, and psychedelics and says Vallow displayed warning signs.

“A lot of these beliefs (Vallow and Chad Daybell) had are classic psychotic beliefs,” Brouwer explained. “One of the things that struck me was some people not recognizing these signs of risk of psychosis. It was just a shame because it should have been caught much sooner,” said Brouwer.”

While Vallow’s views surprised people, they likely thought doing something about it would have been an “overreaction.” However, Brouwer states it might have helped. Nevertheless, Vallow’s specific case may still not classify as insanity.

Where are Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell now?

#Breaking: Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow have been indicted on murder charges for the deaths of JJ, Tylee, and Tammy Daybell. I’m live in Idaho with the latest on @azfamily. pic.twitter.com/aClnTughmd — Kim Powell (@KimPowellTV) May 25, 2021

Lori Vallow temporarily resided in a mental health facility but is now in jail in Idaho along with Chad Daybell. The two face charges of first-degree murder and grand theft, and Daybell has an indictment of insurance fraud. Vallow and Daybell are awaiting trial, and the court date is January 2023.

The dates are far away because criminal proceedings tend to take years, especially with complex cases. Additionally, the court pushed back Vallow’s trial to ensure her defense team had time to prepare.

The judge wanted to try Vallow and Daybell together in Ada County. However, the defense team has attempted to separate the cases. Meanwhile, the prosecutors have declared that they plan to seek the death penalty upon conviction.

At the moment, no new developments have occurred. More information may become available as the trial gets closer.

RELATED: ‘Dateline NBC’: Lori Vallow’s Former Friend Claims She Thought Oprah Winfrey Was the ‘Darkest Spirit’ on the Planet