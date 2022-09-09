‘Sins Of Our Mother’: Release Date, Time, Episode Count, and Everything Else We Know About the Lori Vallow Story on Netflix

A new Netflix documentary, Sins of Our Mother, tackles the case of two missing children — Tylee Ashlyn Ryan and Joshua Jaxon “JJ” Vallow — that made national news. Their mother, Lori Vallow, and her fifth husband, Chad Daybell, await trial for the murder of her two youngest children. Find out when and how to watch Sins of Her Mother and everything else we know about the upcoming Netflix series.

‘Sins of Our Mother’: Lori Vallow and Colby Ryan | Netflix

The Lori Vallow story, Sins of Our Mother, hits Netflix on Sept. 14, 2022. The documentary is the third in a series of productions about the deaths of seven-year-old JJ and 17-year-old Tylee. The Dateline NBC special, What Happened to JJ and Tylee, aired on June 22, 2020. Then Lifetime produced the movie Doomsday Mom: The Lori Vallow Story, which dropped in the summer of 2021.

What time does ‘Sins of Our Mother’ drop on Netflix?

Sins of Our Mother hits Netflix at 3 a.m. ET on Sept. 14, 2022. Netflix reports that new information from Vallow’s only remaining child, Colby, gives viewers an update on the status of the looming court trial.

How many episodes is ‘Sins of Our Mother’?

The series is a short binge-watch on Netflix with only three episodes in the documentary about Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow.

What is ‘Sins of Our Mother’ about? Is it a true story?

Sins of Our Mother on Netflix is a true story told documentary style. The chilling trailer features conversations between Colby and Lori Vallow. It also shares photos and videos of their family before Tylee and JJ’s deaths.

“Lori Vallow was known to friends and family as a devoted mother of three, a loving wife, and a woman of God,” the Netflix synopsis reads. “But over the past three years, something went very wrong: Now Lori is in jail, waiting to stand trial for conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of her fourth husband, her fifth husband’s wife, and her two youngest children.”

The synopsis leads to one question that the documentary hopes to answer.

“For the first time, Lori’s surviving son Colby steps forward to provide exclusive insight into his family’s backstory as well as their present-tense narrative as Lori faces justice. At the heart of this three-part series is a single burning question: how did a seemingly normal woman become the most notorious mother in America?”

The series delves into the Church of the Firstborn religious group that Chad and Lori followed. However, it also details what happened before Lori met Chad.

The three-episode documentary hits Netflix on Sept. 14, 2022.

