‘Sister Wives’: 3 Ways Robyn Brown ‘Tricked’ Kody Brown Into Buying Million-Dollar Flagstaff Home

Over 17 seasons, Sister Wives viewers watched as the Brown family evolved from what appeared to be a cohesive unit of adults working together to raise their shared children to something entirely different. Led by Kody Brown, Christine, Janelle, and Meri Brown appeared to partner with one another as a polygamist family. However, fans perceived Kody’s fourth wife, Robyn, as having an agenda as far back as when she joined the family in season one. Here are three ways she ‘tricked’ and deceived Kody into buying her million-dollar Flagstaff, Arizona home.

Kody Brown and his wives first discussed renting in Arizona in 2018

In a telling Sister Wives scene, Kody and his wives discussed renting or buying homes in the area. Christine made an offer on her home, which was accepted. Robyn told the group she offered to rent a seven-bedroom, five-bath home totaling over 6,800 sq. feet.

Meri, Christine, and Janelle agreed that Robyn’s home was too big. Of Robyn’s choice, Meri deadpanned, “Are you serious? It’s that big?” Janelle said, “That’s more than we have here in Vegas. That’s crazy.”

Robyn said in the clip she started “praying like crazy. Praying for extra bedrooms, extra bathrooms. I felt like it was a miracle and an answer from God” the house fell into her lap. However, Meri wanted to live in downtown Flagstaff, which had shops, restaurants, and entertainment.

Ultimately, Janelle and Meri rented their homes. Christine purchased hers, and Robyn and Kody were at odds over buying versus renting. Finally, after temporarily renting, the couple purchased a home in Flagstaff for $890,000 in August 2019. Robyn’s home is 4,395 square feet. It has five bedrooms and four bathrooms and is now worth over $1M.

While it appeared that Robyn Brown was sincere in her quest to rent a home so the family could build on the land they had purchased, Sister Wives fans believed otherwise. They claim she “tricked” Kody Brown into buying her the largest home of all his wives.

On Reddit, viewers shared their opinions about Robyn’s apparent manipulation of her husband. They claimed, in hindsight, Robyn felt there would be issues if Kody immediately purchased such a large home for her and her five children. Therefore, she reportedly wanted to rent until a frustrated Kody demanded they buy a home.

One follower reveals trick no. 1: “It was extremely telling to me that she was digging in her heels about renting, but she was also so unwilling to be flexible with the number of rooms and size of the house she wanted. The fact that she was so convinced that she had everyone tricked is laughable,” wrote one follower.

“But the way she was counting the rooms, she was counting as if Sol and Ari needed their own rooms. Ari was still in their bed! Why did they need six rooms when only 3 or 4 of her children slept in their own beds?” noted a second fan of trick no. 2.

A third viewer penned of Robyn’s final trick, “I think the idea was always for her to take a stand against it on the show so that the viewers and wives could not blame her for purchasing such a big house since she was protesting so much.”

It was later revealed Robyn had a lot to do with Kody moving to Flagstaff

Two of Kody Brown’s older children claimed Robyn Brown had much to do with the family’s move to Flagstaff, Arizona. Gwendlyn and Paedon Brown, Kody’s children with Christine, both revealed Robyn’s attachment to her eldest son facilitated the move from Las Vegas, Nevada, to Arizona.

Gwendlyn said in a YouTube video that the real reason for the family’s move was so Robyn Brown’s oldest son, Dayton, could attend the university he wanted. A fan asked, “Did the family move to Flagstaff to escape balloon payments on the mortgages or for Dayton to attend college? Those are the two most speculated reasons.”

Gwendlyn spoke of the move on her Patreon account. “So the main reason I was told was that the market was kind of increasing. It would be a good time to sell the houses and still make a profit from them. But I feel like the choice for Flagstaff was very much college related. Yes.”

Paedon also claimed the move was for Robyn. He told blogger John Yates, “The option was several places in Utah where we were closer to family, a place in Wyoming where we’re much closer to family, but we still [don’t] have civilization. My mom was like, ‘No, no, no. I’m not moving to Wyoming.’ And dad’s like, ‘OK. We have a few places in Utah,’” Paedon explained.

However, around the same time, Paedon said that Robyn’s son Dayton Brown “got accepted to NAU [North Arizona University]. And I can’t promise anything. I can’t speak toward dad [sic], but the thought of, ‘Hey, Flagstaff, Arizona, is a good place to move,’ does not exist. Like there is no reason,” Paedon said,

He continued, “that’s when dad decides we’re going to move the entire family ‘cause Dayton got accepted to NAU. And therefore, Robyn said, ‘Well, I can’t let my little boy go.’ So, she told dad.”

Season 18 of Sister Wives is currently filming. For now, the TLC series is on hiatus.