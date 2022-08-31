‘Sister Wives’: Christine Brown Declares She Has No ‘Contact’ With Meri and Robyn After Split From Kody

Sister Wives star Christine Brown continues to tell all about her family relationships nine months after splitting from her husband of 25 years, Kody Brown. After selling her piece of land purchased with family members Kody, Janelle, Meri, and Robyn Brown in 2018, the reality star moved to Utah with her youngest daughter Ysabel in late 2021. However, since her move, Christine declared that she has had no “contact” with two of her sister wives after splitting from their polygamist clan.

Christine, Janelle, Meri, and Robyn Brown | TLC/Discovery Press

Christine Brown left the fundamentalist world behind but not all of her ‘Sister Wives’

In an interview with People Magazine, Christine spoke of leaving the fundamentalist world behind but not all of her sister wives.

Christine revealed that she maintains a close relationship with Janelle Brown, Kody’s second wife.

“Janelle and I are really good friends,” Christine shared. “She’s been supportive from the get-go.”

“When I told Meri, Robyn, and Janelle, Janelle cried,” said the reality television star. “That was so hard. It was not only am I deciding to leave Kody, I was leaving them as well.”

Christine and Janelle have had a long and enduring friendship cemented by how Christine raised Janelle’s children while she worked full-time.

During season 16 of Sister Wives, Janelle’s sons Gabriel and Garrison chose to spend the holidays with Christine versus their dad and Robyn. They cited Christine as their primary “caregiver,” and the boys prioritized being with Christine over Kody.

Christine revealed she has had no ‘contact’ with Robyn and Meri since leaving her marriage

In the same People interview, Christine discussed she had had little or no “contact” with either Robyn or Meri since leaving her marriage, as well as other topics, including her current relationship with Kody.

“I hadn’t been that close to Robyn; I hadn’t been that close to Meri for years,” Christine said.

“As soon as I told everybody, [Janelle] was the only person who talked to me afterward. I didn’t even talk to Robyn or Meri after that. The next time I talked to them was Isabelle’s graduation party, and then when I told them I was moving, that’s the only contact I’ve had with them.”

Meri’s reaction is decidedly different than Christine’s admission

"I have decided to leave. I'm going to leave Kody." #SisterWives returns Sunday, September 11 at 10/9c on TLC. pic.twitter.com/MR7XRyBMnA — TLC Network (@TLC) August 8, 2022

In a trailer for the new season of the TLC reality series, Meri cried at the thought of Christine leaving their polygamist family.

“I felt like Christine was more than a sister wife. I felt like she was a friend for a lot of years,” Meri cried.

Robyn responded to Christine moving on by saying she was “not ready” for her to leave.

She later encouraged Meri to “hang on” with her, saying, “we have to rebuild.”

However, Christine’s story paints a different picture of the women’s subsequent reaction to leaving the family.

The 17th season of TLC’s Sister Wives debuts at 10 p.m. EST on Sept. 11.

