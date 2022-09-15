‘Sister Wives’: Christine Brown Tried to ‘Pray and Obey,’ but Her ‘Voice’ Finally Came out, Say Fans

In a new teaser clip for the second episode of Sister Wives, Christine Brown stands her ground. She wants to split from Kody Brown and move to Utah with their youngest daughter, Truley. However, she finds herself at odds with her spiritual husband, who clings to their past relationship and his child. Christine’s “voice” came out after years of trying to “pray and obey,” say fans, in scenes where she finally took control of her narrative.

Christine Brown stands her ground against Kody Brown in a new clip

In the season’s second episode, titled “Is there a favorite wife,” Christine says one of her most significant reasons for moving is the well-being of the couple’s youngest child. Truely.

“What I’m looking for is a place to envelop Truely in family. I can take her to a better support system surrounded by love. Whereas here, to be honest, most of the time it’s me right now,” she says.

Christine says that her daughter is too young to fully realize that her parents are having marital issues or grasp that her dad “prefers to be somewhere else.” She continues, “I would rather take her away from the situation before she clues in.”

This discussion comes on the heels of Christine telling Kody she does not want to be married to him in episode one. The Brown family patriarch claimed her remarks blindsided him.

Fans claim ‘Sister Wives’ Christine Brown found her ‘voice’ after trying to ‘pray and obey’

Christine and Kody shared six children: Aspyn, Mykelti, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, Truely, and Paedon. They were married for over 25 years.

However, Christine’s timeline of unhappiness appears to coincide with her feelings regarding Robyn Brown‘s 2010 entry into their polygamist clan. Before her arrival, Kody had three wives: Christine, Janelle, and Meri Brown.

Some Reddit fans claim Christine finally found her “voice” after trying throughout her marriage to “pray and obey.” The comment correlates to a Netflix documentary about the polygamous Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, an offshoot of mainstream Mormonism. The Browns were active members of the Apostolic United Brethren (AUB). The AUB is a sect of the FDLS, a Mormon faith that allows and encourages polygamy

“She has tried for so long just to pray and obey; her voice is finally coming out,” penned one fan.

“Kody is trying to control where she lives. He wants it to be St. George because he has said all his friends and Robyn’s family are there. He doesn’t care that Christine is more concerned about Truely being surrounded by her family,” a second viewer wrote.

“I agree. Christine’s responses were all thoughtful and measured, regardless of his aggression. I think she’s done a lot of role-playing to prep for this,” claimed a third Reddit user.

“I love that Kody has lost control over Christine. He can find whatever he wants ‘disgusting.’ All he needs to do is look in the mirror to find the most disgusting thing about this family,” blasted a fourth viewer.

More about ‘Sister Wives’ season 17, episode 2

The title of the season’s second episode piggybacks on Christine’s statements about Robyn Brown being the favorite of Kody’s wives ahead of herself, Meri, and Janelle Brown.

Titled “Is There a Favorite Wife?” the Browns face one of their biggest fears as one of the wives tests positive for COVID-19, and Janelle’s household fights through the virus.

Ysabel will share exciting news about her future while Christine reveals to the other wives her plans to move to Salt Lake City with Truely. Kody struggles to let go of his third wife.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

