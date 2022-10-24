‘Sister Wives’ Fans Think Christine Brown ‘Slipped’ And Revealed Janelle Has Already Left Kody Brown

The current season of TLC’s Sister Wives has given viewers a lot to unpack. From Christine Brown’s exit to infighting with his adult children, the season’s spotlight falls squarely on Kody Brown. However, fans think his wife Janelle has a secret she’s keeping, and her sister wife Christine might have let it slip during an interview.

A mid-season trailer shows Sister Wives’ stars in a tense moment

TLC recently released a mid-season teaser for Sister Wives. The trailer, obtained by People, includes one scene where Kody and Janelle Brown sit down to discuss their relationship in a restaurant’s outdoor seating area.

Kody tells his second wife, “you and I have not been acting like a married couple for most of our marriage.” He followed that up with, “everything seems to be going bad here.”

In a confessional, Janelle questioned their spiritual marriage. “If he can’t handle my independence, then I don’t know if this works for me anymore.”

Did ‘Sister Wives’ Christine Brown ‘slip’ reveal Janelle has already left Kody?

Kody Brown’s former third wife spoke to Us Weekly, discussing her life after polygamy. She also spoke about her former sister wife and friend, Janelle, and updated fans on her relationship with Kody.

Christine admitted she does not talk to Kody except about their daughter Truely. She also admitted she hadn’t talked to him in person “in a while.”

At the video’s 2:30 mark, Christine claimed she heard from Janelle, who “still speaks with him and stuff, too.” Reddit users claim her offhanded statement didn’t necessarily sound like Janelle and Kody were still married.

“It’s interesting to hear if Janelle officially leaves him; maybe they’re saving that for the end of the season,” asked one social media fan.

“It seems like their marriage was physically over, and Kody wasn’t interested in Janelle as far back as Vegas. Plus, I think they always had a weird dynamic. I feel like Janelle is happy as long as she can do whatever she wants. Kody is too busy with Robin to interfere with Janelle’s life,” summed a second fan.

“She seems OK with having him as her ‘spiritual’ husband and hanging out platonically. If he continues to try to ram the patriarchy down her throat and insist that he gets to make decisions about her kids, where she lives, what she buys, I don’t think she will stay with him,” claimed a third Reddit user.

“If Kody keeps yelling at her and taking his anger out on her, she’ll get up and leave for good one day. she doesn’t seem to put up with him when he acts like a bratty child, and I love when she walks away. I loved it extra when she told him to f*** off last season!!!” exclaimed a fourth viewer.

Janelle stood by Christine’s side after a heated discussion with Kody in the ‘Sister Wives’ mid-season trailer

In the mid-season trailer, Janelle stood by Christine’s side after a conflict with Kody brought Christine to tears.

However, she appeared to be the only one of Christine’s sister wives who formed a united front against Kody’s hostile actions toward his third wife. Janelle comforted Christine after Kody yelled at his third wife, telling her, “and that’s the reason I’m p***** off, man, just a knife in the kidneys.”

“You’re ruining the [family’s] way [of life] rather than being accountable. You’re like, ‘I’m divorced. I’m leaving. I’m done with you,'” Kody yelled before driving off.

“Congratulations, you’re leaving the family,” an emotionless Meri Brown says in a separate confessional. “Like, I don’t know what I’m supposed to say to this.”

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.

