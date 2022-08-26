‘Sister Wives’: Christine Brown Recalls ‘Humiliating’ Conversation With Kody in Teaser for New Season

Get ready for an explosive season of Sister Wives. Fans already know that the upcoming episodes of the TLC series (which returns September 11) will focus heavily on Christine Brown’s decision to leave Kody Brown and plural marriage behind. A new teaser shows just how difficult that decision was for Christine and how raw her emotions were as she recalls a painful conversation with her husband of more than 25 years.

Christine confronts Kody in ‘Sister Wives’ season premiere teaser

In the clip (via Twitter), Kody and Christine have a tense, emotional conversation about the demise of their marriage.

Christine mentions that she’d previously asked him if the “intimate part of our marriage was over.” She says that he told her it was. He denies that’s what he said.

“I just shrugged my shoulders,” he replies. “I didn’t tell you it was over.”

She goes on to say that Kody – who is her spiritual, but not legal, husband – told her he wasn’t attracted to her.

“Kristine,” he says in a condescending tone. “I didn’t use those words at all.”

Kody defends himself, says he thought the marriage was already over

In a confessional, Kody defends his comments to Christine. He says that he was under the impression that Christine had already decided she wanted out of their plural marriage, though she hadn’t told him that directly.

“I don’t want to get confrontational here,” he says. “She had been telling family members that she was wanting to leave me. We’re talking, I think, a year or so ago. She’s been telling everybody she wants to leave. And she’s never told me. She’d never talked to me about it.”

The Sister Wives star seemed outraged by the idea that he’d continue to be intimate with a woman who, in his mind, was checked out of the relationship.

“I’m not going to be fooling around with a woman who’s talking about leaving me.”

Unsurprisingly, Christine has a different take on her relationship with Kody

In her confessional, Christine recalled the conversation with Kody differently.

“He didn’t just shrug his shoulders,” the mom of six said, clearly emotional. “It was one of the most humiliating experiences of my life.”

“I don’t want to be married to a guy who’s just going to shrug his shoulders when I’m asking him if we’re going to have an intimate marriage.”

Christine has given up on polygamy

Kody and Christine were in a polygamous marriage with three other women: Robyn, Janelle, and Meri Brown. But even before splitting from the father of her children, Christine had begun to reconsider her decision to live a plural lifestyle. The change began to happen in 2018, she said in a recent interview with People.

“I started thinking maybe this isn’t working for me,” she said. “And then I stopped believing in polygamy. I realized I didn’t really want to live it anymore. I didn’t like sharing a husband or feeling like I wasn’t important.”

She added: “I will be a monogamist from here on out.”

Sister Wives Season 17 premieres Sunday, September 11 at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.

